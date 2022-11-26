PMGC 2022 League Group Yellow updated points table, schedule for Day 3, and more

The first two matchdays of PMGC 2022 League Group Yellow saw the top teams from around the globe fight in twelve blisteringly intense matches. The teams will continue in the race to the Grand Finals today and tomorrow. They will once again tread on the battlegrounds of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Fans around the world can catch their favorite players in live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook channels.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (Day 2 - Group Yellow)

Day 2 or the 'Day of Comebacks,' stayed true to its nature as teams like D'Xavier and REJECT staged their comebacks. Meanwhile, teams like Geekay Esports and TEM Entertainment had below-par outings.

The winners of the six matchups alongside their respective kill tally are mentioned below:

Match 7 - Erangel - Trained to Kill (12 kills)

Match 8 - Miramar - REJECT (20 kills)

Match 9 - Sanhok - Four Angry Men (15 kills)

Match 10 - Erangel - Four Angry Men (16 kills)

Match 11 - Miramar - D'Xavier (17 kills)

Match 12 - Erangel - Beşiktaş Esports (10 kills)

Listed below are the positions of the 16 teams in Group Yellow at the end of Day 2:

Four Angry Men (145 points, along with three chicken dinners) Geek Fam (136 points, along with one chicken dinner) Beşiktaş Esports (120 points, along with two chicken dinners) IHC Esports (116 points) Trained to Kill (111 points, along with one chicken dinner) Geekay Esports (107 points, along with two chicken dinners) Faze Clan (102 points, along with one chicken dinner) REJECT (91 points, along with one chicken dinner) Vivo Keyd (84 points) D'Xavier (83 points, along with one chicken dinner) Furious Gaming (71 points) Game Lord (69 points) TEM Entertainment (62 points) Genesis Dogma GIDS (58 points) Team Falcons (57 points) Nongshim RedForce (33 points)

A mere eleven points separate Four Angry Men and Geek Fam. The latter will try to overtake the former and cement their place at the top of the table. It remains to be seen how the Chinese side will perform under pressure from them.

Sides like Team Falcons and Nongshim RedForce are also in a tough spot, as their chances of exiting PMGC 2022 are currently high.

Schedule and match timings of PMGC 2022 League Stage: Group Yellow Day 3

The conclusion of the first two matchdays has set the perfect stage for Group Yellow teams to finish on a high note. The champion sides will now look to outclass each other in another six matches on Day 3 of the PMGC 2022 League.

Here's an overview of the map order scheduled for Day 3:

Match 13 - Erangel

Match 14 - Miramar

Match 15 - Sanhok

Match 16 - Erangel

Match 17 - Miramar

Match 18 - Erangel

The livestream for Matchday 3 will begin at 10.45 am (UTC+0)/4.15 pm IST. With it being the penultimate matchday for the Group Yellow teams to book their spot in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022, every squad will be giving it their all. Fans can expect the matches to be intensely close.

