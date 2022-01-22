PMGC Finals day 2: Timing, map schedule and more

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 Grand Finals will start in a few hours. The day could be decisive for the finals, as it paves the way for the last day. Let's take a look at the schedule and review it before the start of the play.

PMGC 2021 Grand Finals Day 2: Map Order

The second day will have the same matchups as day 1. Three matches in Erangel, two in Miramar, and the third match in Sanhok.

Match 1: Erangel - 4:30 PM

Match 2: Miramar - 5:15 PM

Match 3: Sanhok - 6: 00 PM

Match 4: Erangel - 6:45 PM

Match 5: Miramar - 7:30 PM

Match 6: Erangel - 8:15 PM

Where to watch and viewer rewards

The Finals will be streamed exclusively on YouTube at 4:30 PM IST. It will also be streamed on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel. Fans can also win exclusive in-game rewards and 50 Oneplus smartphones.

PMGC Finals Day 1 Summary

The first day belonged to the Turkish team Next Ruya Gaming. Both their consistency and performance in Frozen have helped them.

Fan-favorite Nova Esports showed up in the last match to climb to second place, while Nigma Galaxy, who started the day with a bang, slipped to third place. Stalwart Esports also had a great day as they are in fourth place while PMGC League East champion Damwon finished in ninth place.

Alpha 7 Esports stand in 7th place, followed by Natus Vincere. Due to their poor rotation, GodLike Esports had a bad start and is at the bottom of the standings.

It will be vital for GodLike Esports to earn placement points to move up the ladder on the second day. Additionally, Navi and Alpha7 need to sharpen their game if they hope to win. Ruya and Nova will try to repeat today's performance to increase the gap between them and the other teams.

