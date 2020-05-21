PMPL 2020 South Asia Start Date officially announced

PMPL 2020 South Asia Start Date (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

PMPL South Asia 2020 is back again after it got postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The revised dates for the competition have now been announced by PUBG Mobile.

The event would feature a total of 20 teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh that would battle against each other for a prize pool of $200,000 and spots in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

PMPL South Asia 2020 Start Date

PMPL South Asia 2020 would start on 22nd May 2020 and the live stream of the same would commence at 6:30 PM IST on all the scheduled days of competition in the tournament. It would be an online event. The live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 would be available to be watched on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

The announcement in this regard was made in a post on the official PUBG Mobile India Instagram handle that stated:

We are back live on 22 May! This will be an incredible action-packed journey. Live on our YouTube and Facebook channels! Don't miss out.

You can also watch the live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 here on Sportskeeda:

PMPL SA 2020 would comprise of two phases: the League Phase and the Finals.

All the 20 teams would be divided into five groups of four each. The five group winners from PMPL South Asia 2020 would then proceed to the PMWL 2020, where they would compete against the top PUBG Mobile teams from the rest of the world for a massive prize pool of $5 million.

The top three squads at PMPL South Asia 2020 would get direct entries in the league stage of PMWL 2020. The remaining two spots at PMWL 2020 would be taken up the the top two squads in the PMPL South Asia 2020 Finals stage.

