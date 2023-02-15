PMPL 2023 Indonesia Spring Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

The opening day of the PMPL: Indonesia Spring 2023 concluded after five games of intense tussle. Team MORPH emerged as the table toppers with 49 points and 27 frags. The side dominated the competition throughout the day, securing a chicken dinner in the process.

The second spot was claimed by BOOM Esports, who also did well to add 45 points to their kitty. The unit secured 29 finishes and a chicken dinner. HFX Esports also played quite well throughout the day, ending in third spot with 33 points and 21 frags, putting forth consistent performances in all the games. Popular squads Bigetron RV and Persija Evos had a lukewarm outing today as they finished in the 7th and 11th spot, respectively, with just 28 and 22 points.

Week 1 Day-1 performance overview of PMPL: Indonesia Spring 2023

Starting out with a bang, MORPH Esports asserted their dominance earlier in the day, claiming their first match with 11 kills. AURA Esports stood second in this game, playing decently to secure six frags, while popular team Bigetron Esports finished third with three frags.

Top 10 teams standings after PMPL Indonesia Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Game two saw Pigmy Team secure a sneaky chicken dinner with six eliminations. However, Kagendra was the star of the match, emerging as the runner-up. The team bullied all the other squads, securing a whooping 15 eliminations and collecting 25 points from the match. Another popular team, Persija Evos, managed to secure the third spot in the game with nine kills.

The third game saw BOOM Esports coming alive, securing a strategic chicken dinner with nine kills. They were followed by Team MORPH, who had another great game, finishing second with eight kills. Underdog squad ARF Esports finished third in the match.

Persija Evos finished 11th after PMPL Indonesia Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

HFX Esports was lagging behind at this point but showed their prowess in the fourth match as they claimed a chicken dinner with 11 kills climbing the leaderboards. VOIN Esports secured the second spot in this game with 10 eliminations, while GPX claimed third place with three kills.

Dewa United won the fifth encounter of the day with eight kills. The team struggled throughout the day but consolidated their position and climbed to eighth on the overall leaderboard after the PMPL Day-1. Team RRQ finished second in this game, while Team MORPH finished third, cementing their hold on the pole position.

Poll : 0 votes