PMPL South Asia 2020: GodLike wins Match 1 of Day 3; Fnatic at #2 

PMPL South Asia 2020 Day 3 Match 1 Standings

Day three of the PMPL South Asia 2020 PUBG Mobile tournament is in full swing with the action rolling into Week 1, after a temporary gap in between.

The first match of the day took place in Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Stalber to Hospital, and the first play zone was formed on the north-east side of the map.

Early Game

In the early moments of the game, VSG crawlers tried to eliminate the members of PowerHouse by running UAZ over them. However, after a few unsuccessful attempts, he decided to move on to another location. On the other hand, OR Mavi was the first one to get knocked on the map by DE clan. Luckily, the player got saved by his teammates as all of them were safe in the squad house.

Mid Game

The airdrop of the second zone landed near the sea coast. However, because of no cover nearby the drops, the players ignored it and decided to avoid the action. After a few moments, PowerHouse suffered from a huge loss, as they lost their three members in the first half. At this point, every team was playing safe to gain more points on the leaderboard.

Late Game

Deadeyes was the first team to get eliminated from the match. Later on, opponents rushed towards Fnatic's ScoutOP and Ash which they countered excellently and saved their lives. In the final zone, fans witnessed a 1000IQ gameplay from the Soul Mortal.

The professional player Naman Mathur played sneaky peaky on the driver seat of Dacia killed the remaining players of UME clan. The final battle concluded between Fnatic and GodL clan, which was dominated by GodLike taking a total of 11 kills. GoDL Smokie was the MVP of the match with 4 kills.

Top 5 players of Match 1

