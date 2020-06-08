PMPL South Asia final 2020 dates

The league stage of of PMPL South Asia 2020 has concluded and the top 16 teams have progressed to the finals

PMPL South Asia 2020 Finals will commence on 12 June and will end on 14 June 2020

PMPL South Asia Finals (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

After several grueling matches, the PMPL South Asia 2020 league stage eventually concluded on 7th June. The three leading teams, Orange Rock, TSM Entity, GodLike have qualified directly for the PUBG Mobile World League Spring 2020 Eastern Division.

The top 16 teams from the league stage will fight it out for a podium finish in the finals. The PMPL South Asia 2020 finals offers an enormous prize pool of $138,500, which approximately converts to ₹1 crore. The bottom four teams from the group stage have been knocked out.

Also Read: How to download PUBG Mobile Marching: APK link

PMPL South Asia 2020 finals start date

PMPL South Aisa 2020 finals will commence on 12th June 2020 and will end on 14th June 2020. There will be an overall 18 Matches that will be played over a period of 3 days.

The teams that will finish in the top 2 spots will also qualify for the PMWL 2020. It is also important to note that if the teams that have already qualified for PMWL 2020 finishes in the top 2 spots, then the places will be given to the next teams.

Teams that have qualified for PMPL South Asia 2020 finals.

Advertisement

#1 Orange Rock

#2 TSM Entity

#3 GodLike

#4 SynerGE

#5 MegaStars

#6 Fnatic

#7 Marcos Gaming

#8 Team SouL

#9 VSG Crawlers

#10 Power House

#11 UMumba eSports Rxn

#12 TeamIND

#13 Celtz

#14 Elementrix

#15 Team Tamilas

#16 Team Xtreme

The fans will be able to catch the live-action of the finals on the PUBG Mobile Esport YouTube channel.

Prize pool split

Prize Pool of PMPL South Asia 2020 (Picture Courtesy: esportspubgmobile/Instagram)

1st $40,000 with a spot PUBG Mobile World League

2nd $20,000 with a spot in PUBG Mobile World League

3rd $14,000

4th $8,000

5th-6th $6500

7th-8th $5500

9th-10th $5000

11th-12th $4500

13th-14th $3500

15th-16th $2750

Also Read: PMPL Americas 2020: Week 1 Day 2 results and overall standings