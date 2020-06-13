PMPL South Asia Finals 2020: Day 1 highlights ft Jonathan 1v3, Grenadier Gill & more

TSM Ent Jonathan and GodL Gill shine on day of exciting battles in PMPL South Asia Finals!

16 teams are battling it out for a prize pool of $1,38,500 and three slots at the PUBG Mobile World league.

Ajay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

PMPL poster

After a day full of exciting battles at the the PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage, four teams were confirmed for the PUBG Mobile World League. Day 1 of the PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 saw 16 top teams from South Asia battling it out for a prize pool of $1,38,500, and for three slots at the PUBG Mobile World League.

The first day of the PMPL Finals witnessed a lot of great action, and if you missed out on the stream by any chance, here's the match-wise highlights of PMPL Day 1.

PMPL Finals Day 1 match-wise highlights:

Match 1: Erangel

Chicken Dinner - Orange Rock (11 kills)

MVP - OR Mavi (5 kills)

#DarKeAageJeetHaiMoment

Advertisement

As the PMPL Finals has only 15 matches, all teams performed under a lot of pressure. But some teams rose above all the chaos and put in astonishing performances. The first match saw such a moment, where TSM ENT Clutchgod tried to engage a fight outside the zone but got knocked off. OR VampireOp also showed some fearlessness by engaging Team Elementrix and taking out Ex Orangee. Meanwhile, OR Viru supported him well by knocking off Ex MrHyozu, turning Team Elementrix Players to a crate.

Match 2: Miramar

Chicken Dinner - GodLike (6 kills)

MVP - GodL Gill (4 kills)

#DarKeAageJeetHaiMoment

TSM Entity succeeded in gaining 6 kills over a span of 5 to 7 minutes over Orange Rock and Umumba Esports using Rotation and Zone damage. The fearless play started with Clutchgod using a molotov cocktail on OR VampireOp, damaging him quite a lot, after which TSM Ent Jonathan jumped in and finished OR VampireOp off. Orange Rock tried their best, but TSM Entity would not stop. Though OR Mavi managed to knock Zgod off, he took a lot of damage in the process. Orange Rock couldn't survive any longer, with the final nail in the coffin being the takedown of OR Daljit. At the same time, in a separate fight, TSM Ent Jonathan finished off 3 players of Umumba Esports in a single spray, by wrecking the vehicle in which UME players were travelling.

Match 3: Sanhok

Chicken Dinner - Orange Rock (5 kills)

MVP - OR Daljitsk (2 Kills)

#DarKeAageJeetHaiMoment

OR Viru began the fight by knocking down UME Paansingh with an MK14, one of the most damaging guns when used in Auto Mode. OR Mavi also showed courage by jumping off the terrace and taking out Umumba Esports players, and thus finishing off the fight and coming up with the #winnerwinnerchickendinner.

Match 4: Vikendi

Chicken Dinner - SynerGE (10 kills)

MVP - SGE Ted (6 kills)

#DarKeAageJeetHaiMoment

Here, TSM Ent Jonathan did a 1v3 against Team Tamilas, as he was the only player left from the team. He knocked down all of them while in the shack, making use of smoke and the molotov cocktail. It was the only way for him to step into the zone, which was just seven metres away. Tackling such situations is nothing new for TSM Ent Jonathan, considered the best assaulter in the country.

Match 5 : Erangel

Chicken Dinner - Celtz (10 kills)

MVP - Celtz Roxx (4 kills)

#DarKeAageJeetHaiMoment

In another outstanding moment during PMPL FInals Day 1 Match 5 in Erangel, GodL Gill knocked down two players of VSG Crawlers (CG and Roach) by throwing back to back grenades, and then finishing off Roach. However, CG did get revived at the end moment. GodL Gill also got the title of 'Grenadier' on stream, as he managed a total of 297 damage using those nades.

With PMPL Finals Day 1 done, here are the Overall Standings and KIll Leaders: