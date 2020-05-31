PMPL South Asia Week 2 Day 3 Highlights

PUBG MOBILE PRO LEAGUE SOUTH ASIA

PMPL (PUBG Mobile Pro League) is an ongoing tournament where 20 teams from South Asia are battling for a slot in the World League and a whopping prize pool of $ 200,000.

In this article, we bring you the highlights of PMPL SA Week 3 Day 2 that materialised on Saturday, 30th May.

Highlights of PMPL SA Week-3 Day-2:

# Match1 (Erangel)

Chicken Dinner - Fnatic

MVP - FNC Owais 027

#DarKeAageJeetHaiMoment:

The first match on Day 2 of Week 3 in PMPL saw Team Fnatic taking the chicken dinner. FNC Owais wiped out Team Synergy players along with TeamIND Trance. In a 1v3 situation, Fnatic was up against three men from IND Slayer. Ash took down the final kill and Team Fnatic came up with the #WinnerWinnerChickenDinner.

Match 2 (Sanhok)

Chicken Dinner - Orange Rock

MVP - OR DALJITSK

#DarKeAageJeetHaiMoment:

In the second match on Week 3 Day 2 of PMPL, Team Orange Rock had a numerical advantage. They had all their players alive against other teams in the last circle. Viru knocked down UME 420 OP and OR Mavi, the front line assaulter, finished the fight by killing UME PaanSingh to get the #WinnerWinnerChickenDinner.

#Match 3 (Vikendi)

Chicken Dinner 🍗 - TSM Entity

MVP - TSM EntJonathan

#DarKeAageJeetHaiMoment

This fight was initiated by Team Mega Stars. Mega Vexe started shooting a moving car and burst it out in which players of Team Umumba Esports namely UME Bhishma and UME Destro were travelling.

At the same time, Mega Encore started firing random shots at UME Paansingh and UME Bhishma. It wiped out Team Umumba Esports as Mega Stars celebrated a victory in the third match on Day 2 Week 3 of PMPL.

#Match 4 (Erangel)

Chicken Dinner - Mega Stars

MVP - Mega Paradox

#DarKeAageJeetHaiMoment:

It was a 3v4 fight between Team PowerHouse and MegaStars, with Team MegaStars having a man advantage. The fight turned soon became a 1v1 battle against Mega Paradox and PH Dark. Paradox won due to some wrong decisions made by Dark such as trying to revive his teammate Nova during an intense situation. Thus Team Mega Stars ending up with the #WinnerWinnerChickenDinner.

#Match 5 (Sanhok)

Chicken Dinner- Mega Stars

MVP - Mega Vexe

#DarKeAageJeetHaiMoment:

This was the most intense combat of the day.

UME Destro did a 1v3 against players of TSM Entity, a team known for its outstanding performace at world level. Destro knocked down Ghatak, Jonathan and Zgod.

The action didn't stop here. The fight continued where PH Novaking engaged with MantyOP and then with Team Tamilas and Umumba Esports. Umumba Esports players were low on health and were knocked out; UME Bhishma eliminated Team Tamilas.

Here are the overall Standings and Kill Leaders Post Match 35 Week 2 - Day 3 of PMPL.