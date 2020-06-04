PMPL Teams

PMPL South Asia 2020 is on the horizon, in which the top 20 teams from South Asia region (India, Bangladesh, and Nepal) are clashing for a big prize pool of $200,000, and to qualify for the next big stage, i.e PUBG Mobile World League.

Drop location is the most important thing that a team decides before entering the Battleground. Most of the teams at this stage of PMPL, have their drop locations fixed, which is necessary to avoid early combats. Here we'll be discussing the standard drop locations of these 20 PMPL teams in Erangel map.

Source - PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile PMPL: Team Wise Drop Locations

Soul

Team SouL is a PUBG Mobile team, led by a popular PUBG Mobile player/streamer Mortal. This team is one of the most fan-favorite teams. However, they don't have any one fixed drop location on the map, they prefer to drop around School, Rozhok and, Gatka area.

2. TSM Entity

This team is formed as a partnership between Team SoloMid and Entity Gaming, an Indian team. This team is known for its domination in the game and for securing most kills. They usually drop at Yasnaya Polyana, which is their fixed drop location and rarely at Georgopol City.

3. IND

TeamIND is a PUBG Mobile Team, a part of Insidious Esports Organisation. Sosnovka Military Base area in the map is known as their usual drop point in the community.

4. SynerGE

This Team is the PUBG Mobile Division of Global eSports. They used to drop at Lipovka previously but in PMPL, they have shifted their drop location to Severny.

5. PowerHouse

Team PowerHouse, previously known as 'ETG Brawlers' usually makes its drop at Farm House mostly after the addition of a 'Bomber' in the Team.

6. Orange Rock

Orange Rock Esports is currently the home of one of the top ranked PUBG MOBILE teams in India. This team chooses to drop at Ruins and often in the upper Pochinki and school area.

7. Fnatic

Fnatic is one of the teams that have an all-stars lineup and is also one of the fan-favorite teams. This PUBG Mobile division is an acquisition of Xspark. They usually have their drop location fixed i.e below Pochinki because it is one of the most accessible areas to travel into various play zones. They make a split drop and Loot small barn houses and compounds.

8. GodLike

GodLike is an Indian PUBG Mobile team, owned by a popular PUBG Mobile player/streamer KronTen. Team GodLike have been dropping at Pochinki since a long time. Pochinki is in the center of the map, that helps them to gather proper loot and find vehicles to rotate later during the match.

9. Marcos Gaming

PUBG Mobile team Marcos Gaming was formed by acquiring the roster of Zero Degree Esports. They either drop at Rozhok or School depending on the plane trajectory and other teams' drop location.

10. Team Tamilas

Team Tamilas is a team from the southern state of 'Tamil Nadu' in India and has got their name influence from there. They Drop at Northen Gerogopol City area and prefer taking the boat to reach their drop point.

11. Vsg Crawlers

Vsg Crawlers is a lineup sponsored by VSG eSports. It was formed by acquiring the roster of The 'Crawlers'. They drop at the Shelter and Prison area by making a 2 by 2 split drop at the locations and then commence their loot.

12. Umumba Esports

UMumba eSports Rxn is a team owned by Umumba eSports which is an extension of the PKL brand UMumba. They drop at Gatka, which is a very good location to drop at. Several Chinese teams also prefer Gatka as their drop point at the Global Stage.

13. Mega Stars

The Current roster of Team Mega Stars was formed by acquiring the roster of 'Learn From Past' during the PMCO 2019 Fall Split. They drop at NovoRepnoye and have their drop point fixed. They often show a little late rotation into the circle.

14. Celtz

Team Celtz is a new Team which has made its debut this year . This team prefers Mylta as their main drop point.

15. Elementrix

ElementriX is a Nepalese PUBG Mobile team owned by a popular Nepalese streamer MrHyozu. This Team also makes a split drop with 2-3 members dropping at Sosnovka Military Base and 1 or 2 members dropping at Ferry Pier region.

16. Hype

Team Hype is also a Nepalese PUBG Mobile team. They usually prefer Gatka as their drop point and prefer sticking to it. They usually loot small houses and compounds.

17. Instinct eSports

Team INES is a Bangladeshi PUBG MOBILE Team. They previously preferred going to NovoRepnoye or Farmhouse depending on the game situations. However, in the middle stage of PMPL they can be seen dropping at Yasnaya Polyana.

18. DeadEyes Guy

Team DeadEyes Guy made their mark this year from the recent PMCO Finals. They prefer dropping at Rozhok, making it their favorable drop location.

19. Team Xtreme

Team Xtreme prefers dropping at the southern side of Farm House. They prefer this location as they can reach here by simply gliding from the parachute.

20. JyanMaara

Team JyanMaara is another Nepalese Team. Having their drop point sought, they always drop at Lipovka irrespective of the flight trajectory.

Note - The above is the study of Drop Points of all PMPL Teams. But they might change subject to the plane's trajectory and other situations of the game.