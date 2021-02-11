The 25th-anniversary celebration of Pokemon is starting off hot with a massive partnership with fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's.
Inside of the iconic McDonald's Happy Meal, children will not be receiving a plastic toy. They will be receiving a slice of history in the form of Pokemon cards.
Each card comes in holographic and non-holographic forms. The most popular of which is, of course, the Pikachu card.
Pokemon fans are running to McDonald's to get their hands on a Pikachu
Among Pikachu, other Pokemon available are Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mudkip, Torchic, Treecko, Chimchar, Piplup, Turtwig, Oshawott, Snivy, Tepig, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Litten, Popplio, Rowlet, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.
Those are the starter Pokemon of the franchise. This means there are 50 total cards to collect as all 25 have the holo and non-holo variants. Pikachu is the number one card being sought of right now.
Each card is a reprint, but the holographic versions will contain a special McDonald's holographic print. Every single card will also have a special Pokemon 25th anniversary logo applied to it.
Scalpers and adults are clearing McDonald's out
The value of Pokemon cards has once again skyrocketed. Retail stores often see collectors, or scalpers, clear the shelves before anyone else gets a chance to purchase the new stock of cards.
McDonald's is running into the same issue. Grown adults, and individuals wanting to resell the cards, are running to the fast-food chain in order to purchase their full stock. It has some fans left disappointed.
It seems that even a meal meant for children is not immune to the Pokemon card craze that is once again taking over the world. It is unfortunate that this is happening, but all of the signs were there.
Pokemon fans will just need to keep trying. Run to McDonald's and hope the cards still available. That holographic Pikachu will be waiting.Published 11 Feb 2021, 00:28 IST