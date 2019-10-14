Pokemon GO: 2019 Halloween Event revealed

Niantic/Pokemon GO

It's time to get spooky! Niantic has announced a date for the 2019 Halloween event in Pokemon GO. The annual event will commence on Thursday, 17 October. What can we expect? There will be new variations of Pokemon in costumes, new outfits for trainers as well as a new Legendary and a chance to catch some Shiny Pokemon.

Players will also get the chance to catch a Shiny Yamask, a Pokemon that was introduced in Generation 5. To keep up with the theme of the event, there will be a bonus occurrence for Ghost and Dark Type Pokemon such as Haunter or Murkrow, appearing more frequently in the wild than usual.

The Legendary appearing during this event is Darkrai which will be featured in 5-star raid battles during the event. Players will also get the chance to earn double the amount of Candy when you hatch, transfer or catch Pokemon.

Since the introduction of Team Rocket in Pokemon Go, there have been several "Shadow Pokemon" that have been featured. Shadow Pokemon, when "Purified", are easier to level up with Candy and Stardust. Here is the list of Shadow Pokemon in Team Rocket's hands that will be featured during the Halloween event:

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Electabuzz

Magmar

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Sableye

Trapinch

Cacnea

Shuppet

Duskull

Pokemon GO's Halloween Event 2019 will be running from 17 October all the way till 1 November. So you will have the rest of October to participate in the event, collecting Pokemon available for a limited time and to earn Candy and XP much faster.

Whether you are a casual or a veteran player, these kinds of events should not be missed out on. It's undoubtedly time-consuming to earn the required amount of Stardust, Candy, and XP under normal circumstances. Events like this help push to make it easier.

