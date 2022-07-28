Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish won't be available in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players are always looking for rare and special versions of every creature in the game. Shiny Pokemon are often the holy grail of hidden gems, but not every creature has a shiny variant to look out for.

Qwilfish is a generation II Pokemon with a shiny variant that changed its body from blue to pink. Pokemon Legends: Arceus took place in the Hisui region, which includes unique spins on existing creatures. Qwilfish got its Hisuian variant, which had a shiny form in its debut, but the mobile answer to the franchise isn't keeping it.

There isn't a Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Go

As part of Pokemon Go's new Hisuian Discoveries event, many of the latest game's unique variants are joining the mobile entry. Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Sneasel, and Hisuian Qwilfish are joining the game.

Like most new Pokemon added to the game, Hisuian Qwilfish will not have its shiny version alongside it at launch. This is also true of the other new entries from the Hisuian Discoveries event.

There is one exception to this event. It's the Raid Day boss for the event. Hisuian Braviary is a powerful bird joining the game as part of this event, but it also has a shiny version. Players who take on the raid have a decent chance of earning a Shiny Hisuian Braviary.

There are two ways to capture a Hisuian Qwilfish, but neither will result in a shiny. Any player should be happy if they're able to catch a Hisuian Qwilfish because it's no easy task on its own.

Fans can expect a Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish to join the game in time, as it has for almost every other Pokemon. There's no word on how long that could take, but it's almost guaranteed that it will show up eventually.

Catching a Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players have a limited time to catch their favorite Hisuian variants and add them to their collection. Despite the lack of shiny versions, the three new additions will be rare finds of their own.

Players can catch a Hisuian Qwilfish in the wild if they go to the right place and use the right tools. This new addition will appear in various exciting places as a dark and poison-type combination.

Be sure to look for Hisuian Qwilfish at night because there's a much higher chance of appearing when it's dark. Check out cemeteries, swampy areas, and anywhere that seems unpleasant to draw it in.

Players can also hatch Hisuian Qwilfish from a 7km egg. All of the Hisuian Pokemon available in this event are in these eggs. Just hatch a few and hope to earn the whole set.

Pokemon Go players might be waiting for a shiny Hisuian Qwilfish for a while, but rest assured, it will join the game. Go out and get this unique Pokemon before it's gone, then await the shiny version.

