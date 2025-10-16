Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to defeat a Rogue Mega Camerupt

The twelfth main mission of Pokemon Legends Z-A requires you to defeat a Rogue Mega Camerupt. You can undertake this challenge once you have reached Rank F and have gained permission to defeat Rogue Mega Evolutions. Considering this Fire and Ground-type foe can be extremely challenging, you will have to be prepared in various ways before partaking in the battle.

Here is a detailed mission guide to help you defeat the Rogue Mega Camerupt in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to defeat Rogue Mega Camerupt in Pokemon Legends Z-A

How to start the Rogue Mega Camerupt mission

Mega Camerupt location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you have defeated Vinnie and earned Rank F, you can proceed to the twelfth mission of Pokemon Legends Z-A, where you will learn about a Camerupt in the Jaune District with a high concentration of Mega Energy around it. You must head over to the location to defeat it to prevent a rampage from the Mega Evolved foe.

In this mission, you will be paired with Lida, a fellow Team MZ member who uses several Water-type Pokemon. Considering Mega Camerupt's Fire and Ground typing, Water-type Pokemon have a significant advantage against them.

How to defeat the Rogue Mega Camerupt

You should note that you will face off against a Mega Camerupt that is around level 34. As such, make sure your Pokemon are at a high enough level to fight against it. Additionally, it has decent bulk (70/100/105) and a high offensive potential with 120 Attack and 145 Special Attack. As such, it is quite a powerhouse when dealing damage.

However, given its typing, Mega Camerupt is weak against Water and Ground-type moves, with the former being 4x effective. As such, you must include Water-type Pokemon on your roster to effectively defeat it. Here are some great choices against Mega Camerupt:

Mega Feraligatr

Mega Gyarados

Mega Slowbro

The best counter to the Mega Camerupt will be a Mega Feraligatr. If you pick Totodile as your starter at the game's beginning, you should have access to this Pokemon by now.

Apart from that, Mega Gyarados is also a very strong choice to defeat Mega Camerupt. Lastly, you can choose to undertake the Rogue Mega Slowbro challenge prior to this mission and gain access to a Mega Slowbro to fight off Camerupt.

Get Cameruptite as a reward (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you defeat the Mega Camerupt, the mission will be complete, and you will obtain a Cameruptite as a reward, which can be used to Mega Evolve your Camerupt.

