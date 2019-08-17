Pokemon Sword and Shield: Ranked Gameplay with Ranked Ladder to be featured

Pokemon Sword and Shield have upped their game in the online competitive space. We already have tons of new features coming that have never been seen before in a Pokemon Game. To add to all of them, a new type of online Ranked feature will be available for those who want to get competitive with the game.

There are 5 ranked tiers: Beginner, Poke Ball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball and Master Ball. They have been aptly named after the different types of Pokeballs which have higher catch rates. Players will be matched with other players who share the same rank.

New Ranked Tiers for those who battle online competitively

There will also be Seasons introduced in the game, similar to Overwatch or Fortnite. Every Season, players will have their ranked tier set back to Beginner and they will have to climb back on top with their dream team.

Players are still upset that only Galar Pokedex Pokemon will be available. This means many Pokemon from many previous generations cannot be ported into the game yet. If you wanted an Infernape or Feraligatr in your dream team to battle competitively, bad news for you.

Ranked Gameplay is not new for Pokemon. They have been introduced in the 3DS games which also had online capabilities to trade easily and battle other players easily. But we haven't seen Ranked Tiers before nor we have seen Pokemon games fully utilize their device's online capabilities. Perhaps the Nintendo Switch will change that.

We are already seeing new features such as co-op modes where 4 players can battle against a Dynamax Pokemon in the game world. It offers rewards and the chance to catch the Pokemon too. You can also meet other players in-game and trade items.

Pokemon Sword and Shield releases on 15 November. It is perhaps Gamefreak's most ambitious Pokemon Game yet but hopefully they can also address the issues that are upsetting fans during the lifetime of the game.

