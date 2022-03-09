Pokimane posts cute cat video to ask if she should get one more, fans lose their minds

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with over nine million followers on the platform. She is widely known across the internet due to her achievements on the platform as one of the top female streamers, as well as her recent controversies involving the creators JiDion and Ninja.

She also has a sizeable following on Twitter, ammassing nearly four million followers on the platform. She regularly posts pictures of herself as well as updates on when she starts streaming on Twitch.

Along with these posts, she also gives updates on her day-to-day life, sharing photos of herself and her friends when they get together for collaborative content.

pokimane @pokimanelol



little tokyo, new otv house & LA apartment hunting!



watch here: new lil vlog :)little tokyo, new otv house & LA apartment hunting!watch here: youtu.be/FiLdfDpgNYM new lil vlog :)little tokyo, new otv house & LA apartment hunting! 🏡 watch here: youtu.be/FiLdfDpgNYM https://t.co/MKeHY40kec

The streamer has been an ever-present entity on Twitch, garnering massive support and vitriol for her tweets on various subjects. However, on this occasion, she seems to have done the former, having shared an adorable sentiment.

Today, she shared a video with the caption asking if she should adopt another cat. The question was followed by a video showing two small kittens attempting to walk around on a hardwood floor, sliding around while trying to properly walk.

pokimane @pokimanelol should i do it? 🥺 should i do it? 🥺 https://t.co/R8sbhCPbSP

Friends and fans react to Pokimane's latest tweet

Many fans and friends responded by showing their excitement for the possible new cats. A plethora of fellow streamers like TinaKitten, CodeMiko, AriaSaki, and many more reacted to the post, with them all agreeing that Poki should get the cats. Pokimane responded to a few of them, even jokingly promising to give TinaKitten a kitten of her own.

pokimane @pokimanelol @TinaKitten tina don’t try me, i will show up at ur front door with a kitten, litter box and toys 🧍🏻‍♀️ @TinaKitten tina don’t try me, i will show up at ur front door with a kitten, litter box and toys 🧍🏻‍♀️

Peter Park @peterparkTV @pokimanelol jodi and janjan think the 2nd cat is always cursed monkaW @pokimanelol jodi and janjan think the 2nd cat is always cursed monkaW

pokimane @pokimanelol @peterparkTV look at it 🥺 how could dat be cuwused 🥺 @peterparkTV look at it 🥺 how could dat be cuwused 🥺

Many fans also responded to the tweet, sharing their approval to get the adorable kittens, with some sharing their own photos of the adorable felines as an incentive.

Edith @ourluvlasts @pokimanelol GIRL PLEASE DO IT!!! LIVE MY DREAM @pokimanelol GIRL PLEASE DO IT!!! LIVE MY DREAM

asdfghjk @imheregio @pokimanelol Pokimaneeee got my meiko some kittens too 🥺🥺🥺🥺 @pokimanelol Pokimaneeee got my meiko some kittens too 🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/p3YQFegC3P

sarah @eeyyyitssarah @pokimanelol OMG YES YOU HAVE TO look at the lil face 🥺🥺 imagine mimi with a sibling asdgfjkfoeieodn @pokimanelol OMG YES YOU HAVE TO look at the lil face 🥺🥺 imagine mimi with a sibling asdgfjkfoeieodn

Time_is_money @Timeism66956108 @pokimanelol Look I did it I have five baby's and they are cute 🥰🥰🥰 @pokimanelol Look I did it I have five baby's and they are cute 🥰🥰🥰

Some pointed out that the kitten can't properly walk yet, adding to the overload of cuteness people were feeling.

Ricky Dinero @_RickyPedia @pokimanelol When the floor slippery and it makes you do the stanky leg @pokimanelol When the floor slippery and it makes you do the stanky leg 😂

𓆩 elyssa.k 𓆪 @haliyamarei @pokimanelol those little legs im melting pls do it or else i will @pokimanelol those little legs im melting pls do it or else i will

Awesomeness @sar_asem @pokimanelol OMG so cute look at em walk @pokimanelol OMG so cute look at em walk 😍

However, some interpreted the question very differently, making jokes about how she actually wanted to eat the small cats instead of adopting them.

Riotbruv @Riotbruvv @pokimanelol If you want but make sure to add some seasoning and flip it evenly @pokimanelol If you want but make sure to add some seasoning and flip it evenly

Suffice to say, Pokimane's little tease elicited a myriad of reactions on Twitter, with most of them imploring the streamer to adopt a few kittens.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul