×
Create
Notifications

Pokimane posts cute cat video to ask if she should get one more, fans lose their minds

Pokimane shares adorable video of kittens on Twitter, asking if she should get one (Image via Twitter)
Pokimane shares adorable video of kittens on Twitter, asking if she should get one (Image via Twitter)
Kobi Beef
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 09, 2022 03:10 AM IST
Feature

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with over nine million followers on the platform. She is widely known across the internet due to her achievements on the platform as one of the top female streamers, as well as her recent controversies involving the creators JiDion and Ninja.

She also has a sizeable following on Twitter, ammassing nearly four million followers on the platform. She regularly posts pictures of herself as well as updates on when she starts streaming on Twitch.

Along with these posts, she also gives updates on her day-to-day life, sharing photos of herself and her friends when they get together for collaborative content.

new lil vlog :)little tokyo, new otv house & LA apartment hunting! 🏡 watch here: youtu.be/FiLdfDpgNYM https://t.co/MKeHY40kec

The streamer has been an ever-present entity on Twitch, garnering massive support and vitriol for her tweets on various subjects. However, on this occasion, she seems to have done the former, having shared an adorable sentiment.

Today, she shared a video with the caption asking if she should adopt another cat. The question was followed by a video showing two small kittens attempting to walk around on a hardwood floor, sliding around while trying to properly walk.

should i do it? 🥺 https://t.co/R8sbhCPbSP

Friends and fans react to Pokimane's latest tweet

Many fans and friends responded by showing their excitement for the possible new cats. A plethora of fellow streamers like TinaKitten, CodeMiko, AriaSaki, and many more reacted to the post, with them all agreeing that Poki should get the cats. Pokimane responded to a few of them, even jokingly promising to give TinaKitten a kitten of her own.

@pokimanelol yes and pls grab me one while you're at it!!!!!!!!!!!
@TinaKitten tina don’t try me, i will show up at ur front door with a kitten, litter box and toys 🧍🏻‍♀️
@pokimanelol jodi and janjan think the 2nd cat is always cursed monkaW
@peterparkTV look at it 🥺 how could dat be cuwused 🥺
@pokimanelol Pls convince Tony OMG 🥺💕
@Brriiit 📝 i gotchu
@pokimanelol YES.
@pokimanelol If you don’t I will 😠
@pokimanelol 😍😍😍
@pokimanelol AHHHHHHHHHHHHH

Many fans also responded to the tweet, sharing their approval to get the adorable kittens, with some sharing their own photos of the adorable felines as an incentive.

@pokimanelol GIRL PLEASE DO IT!!! LIVE MY DREAM
@pokimanelol Not trying to convince but.... 👀 https://t.co/TtEMHejVFp
@pokimanelol Pokimaneeee got my meiko some kittens too 🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/p3YQFegC3P
@pokimanelol OMG YES YOU HAVE TO look at the lil face 🥺🥺 imagine mimi with a sibling asdgfjkfoeieodn
@pokimanelol yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes. yes.
@pokimanelol Look I did it I have five baby's and they are cute 🥰🥰🥰

Some pointed out that the kitten can't properly walk yet, adding to the overload of cuteness people were feeling.

@pokimanelol When the floor slippery and it makes you do the stanky leg 😂
@pokimanelol The back legs aren't working properly yet lol
@pokimanelol those little legs im melting pls do it or else i will
@pokimanelol OMG so cute look at em walk 😍
@pokimanelol it slippin and slidin

However, some interpreted the question very differently, making jokes about how she actually wanted to eat the small cats instead of adopting them.

@pokimanelol If you want but make sure to add some seasoning and flip it evenly
@pokimanelol You can’t eat cats poke, you can’t eat cats https://t.co/eVB5jI9vDh
@pokimanelol Eat it and crunch
@pokimanelol https://t.co/DVjwLRTUGd
Also Read Article Continues below

Suffice to say, Pokimane's little tease elicited a myriad of reactions on Twitter, with most of them imploring the streamer to adopt a few kittens.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी