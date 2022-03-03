Pokimane brands the GTA RP community welcoming, but fans think otherwise

Pokimane has been streaming on the popular Grand Theft Auto 5 Role Play server No Pixel. She plays her character, "Jolie Paul," along with other popular streamers who inhabit the server.
Pokimane is one of Twitch's most popular streamers, gaining over nine million followers and holding an average audience of over sixteen thousand people. She is considered one of the most prominent female streamers on the internet, rivaling the likes of YouTube's Valkyrae.
She recently decided to join in on the famous GTA V No Pixel server, where streamers like xQc, Sykunno, and many others roleplay their unique characters together as they traverse the fictional city of Santos.
Expressing her gratitude towards the massive community that No Pixel holds, she tweeted that she was welcomed with nothing but kindness when she first joined. She added in a separate tweet that she is incredibly thankful for the streamers Buddha and AnthonyZ, who helped her when she first joined the server.
Pokimane shares her opinion on the GTA V RP community, fans share their reactions
Many fans expressed similar opinions, sharing that they've loved watching various streamers and their communities interact in a wholesome way.
However, most fans seem to know something she doesn't, with many joking about how they should break the news to her.
They are most likely referring to past controversies involving toxic behavior on NoPixel, as there has been a long history of communities harassing other streamers and their fans for actions they performed on the server.
One of the most well-known cases is xQc's community attacking other streamers against his will, resulting in xQc getting temporarily banned from the server to avoid further disputes.
Many other fans pointed out that, in general, Roleplaying servers are crowded with young, annoying players. Some also bring up that the community can be great until you do something to another streamer, then their community could become vicious.
With many more comments like these flooding the tweet, it's safe to say that the majority of people who responded to the post felt very differently about the topic.
