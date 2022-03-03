Pokimane brands the GTA RP community welcoming, but fans think otherwise

Pokimane has been streaming on the popular Grand Theft Auto 5 Role Play server No Pixel. She plays her character, "Jolie Paul," along with other popular streamers who inhabit the server.

Pokimane is one of Twitch's most popular streamers, gaining over nine million followers and holding an average audience of over sixteen thousand people. She is considered one of the most prominent female streamers on the internet, rivaling the likes of YouTube's Valkyrae.

pokimane @pokimanelol



retweet + follow

She recently decided to join in on the famous GTA V No Pixel server, where streamers like xQc, Sykunno, and many others roleplay their unique characters together as they traverse the fictional city of Santos.

Expressing her gratitude towards the massive community that No Pixel holds, she tweeted that she was welcomed with nothing but kindness when she first joined. She added in a separate tweet that she is incredibly thankful for the streamers Buddha and AnthonyZ, who helped her when she first joined the server.

pokimane @pokimanelol GTA RP has one of the kindest & most welcoming communities i’ve ever come across 🥺 GTA RP has one of the kindest & most welcoming communities i’ve ever come across 🥺

pokimane @pokimanelol big thank you to CB, especially @Thebuddha_3 @anthonyz for their help :) wouldn’t have lasted more than 2 days without em lmao big thank you to CB, especially @Thebuddha_3 & @anthonyz for their help :) wouldn’t have lasted more than 2 days without em lmao

Pokimane shares her opinion on the GTA V RP community, fans share their reactions

Many fans expressed similar opinions, sharing that they've loved watching various streamers and their communities interact in a wholesome way.

Buddha @Thebuddha_3 @pokimanelol It’s been a blast having you around ! @anthonyz Hell yeahIt’s been a blast having you around ! @pokimanelol @anthonyz Hell yeah 🔥🔥😎😎 It’s been a blast having you around !

Edith @ourluvlasts @pokimanelol @Thebuddha_3 @anthonyz Awwww i love how welcoming everyone has been. It’s been really enjoyable to watch all your interactions with eachother @pokimanelol @Thebuddha_3 @anthonyz Awwww i love how welcoming everyone has been. It’s been really enjoyable to watch all your interactions with eachother

Voldren @Voldren2 @pokimanelol @Thebuddha_3 @anthonyz it's so good they took her under their wing, it's much more interesting if people are more spread between different fimilies/gangs, than coming to and associating with only CG for example @pokimanelol @Thebuddha_3 @anthonyz it's so good they took her under their wing, it's much more interesting if people are more spread between different fimilies/gangs, than coming to and associating with only CG for example

However, most fans seem to know something she doesn't, with many joking about how they should break the news to her.

They are most likely referring to past controversies involving toxic behavior on NoPixel, as there has been a long history of communities harassing other streamers and their fans for actions they performed on the server.

One of the most well-known cases is xQc's community attacking other streamers against his will, resulting in xQc getting temporarily banned from the server to avoid further disputes.

Many other fans pointed out that, in general, Roleplaying servers are crowded with young, annoying players. Some also bring up that the community can be great until you do something to another streamer, then their community could become vicious.

Cord @Mythematic



But seriously glad you are enjoying it! @pokimanelol Until your character does something to another character… then it is piranha time!But seriously glad you are enjoying it! @pokimanelol Until your character does something to another character… then it is piranha time! But seriously glad you are enjoying it!

Matthew Everly @matthewee @pokimanelol It depends entirely on who you are. I had some of the worst gaming experiences playing GTA RP. The list was too long to write, but it was a super vetted whitelist big named server too.. ugh @pokimanelol It depends entirely on who you are. I had some of the worst gaming experiences playing GTA RP. The list was too long to write, but it was a super vetted whitelist big named server too.. ugh

Buster @busterbossjr @pokimanelol If you play on the right server yeah. Wrong one and it's by far the worst community in all of gaming. @pokimanelol If you play on the right server yeah. Wrong one and it's by far the worst community in all of gaming.

Abdul 🇨🇦 @abdulnaghmoush @pokimanelol GTA rp has the worst community, with the child admins, child cops and etc @pokimanelol GTA rp has the worst community, with the child admins, child cops and etc

Jabba @JabbaTFF @pokimanelol Yea just wait until you make a mistake and the stans come for you… they can be pretty toxic @pokimanelol Yea just wait until you make a mistake and the stans come for you… they can be pretty toxic

William Helsing ❄ @Helsingsays @pokimanelol Yeah about that.. Nopixel is like living in a gated community. Meanwhile on the other side of the fence it's Detroit on a tuesday night. @pokimanelol Yeah about that.. Nopixel is like living in a gated community. Meanwhile on the other side of the fence it's Detroit on a tuesday night.

FNG Boa 😈its time 😈 @fnboaa @pokimanelol Bro you good, when I join all I hear is little kids say I am calling admin or your cheating or even the hard r and also kids blasting music from there headphones @pokimanelol Bro you good, when I join all I hear is little kids say I am calling admin or your cheating or even the hard r and also kids blasting music from there headphones

With many more comments like these flooding the tweet, it's safe to say that the majority of people who responded to the post felt very differently about the topic.

