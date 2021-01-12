Pokimane buys Corpse Husband's “feet” pic in Rust, says its the “best” investment ever

Imane “Pokimane” Anys has given the internet more reasons to gush over her wholesome friendship with Corpse Husband.

Pokimane was playing Rust with another streamer who was showing off the three-storeyed art-gallery he had built. The Twitch star went around and saw quite a few pictures but was especially attracted to one.

The photo was of “feet sticking out from the ground.” Upon inquiry, she found out that it was actually of Corpse Husband’s feet. The 24-year-old seemed visibly impressed and claimed that such a photo could end up making him a lot of money.

Pokimane, Corpse Husband’s feet, and the best investment ever

As seen in the video, Pokimane was streaming Rust and had taken up a French avatar. She wore a French hat and a black dress for the stream and spoke with a heavy accent.

The former Fortnite sensation’s viewers found her new character hilarious, as she went around riding on a horse to visit the “art gallery” in question.

Pokimane walked around two floors exploring the innumerable hilarious pictures with traditional-sounding names. She finally found a unique image that had two “feet” jutting out from the ground.

The Morocco-born starlet appeared quite impressed and read out the title — “Only Feet” — in her hilarious French accent, as the streamer told her who the feet belonged to.

“Those aren’t yours. Those are Corpse’s.”

Pokimane found the claim amusing and immediately agreed to buy the picture.

“Oh, My God! You can make a lot of money from this. I would like to buy Corpse’s foot picture, please?”

Her overall character was hilarious, and quite a few YouTube viewers agreed.

The clip made its way to one of Pokimane’s alternate YouTube channels, called “poki highlights.” As seen via the link, Pokimane added in the caption that the picture of Corpse Husband’s “feet” that she bought on Rust was the “best investment ever.”