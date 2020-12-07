"Shut the f**k up": Corpse Husband shuts down Pokimane in a hilarious manner

Popular YouTuber Corpse Husband recently had a hilarious response to Imane "Pokimane" Anys, who was teasing him by singing lyrics from his catchy song, "E-Girls are ruining my life."

During a recent stream of Among Us, Pokimane seemed to be in a playful mood as she requested Corpse not to kill her, only to end up teasing him with the popular line "Choke me as you hate me" from his track.

I wish @Corpse_Husband would tell me to “shut the fuck up” instead of @pokimanelol — dani ♡ (@pinche_dani) December 4, 2020

This prompted an instantaneous response from Corpse, who simply shut her down with an impromptu "Shut the f**k up" which invited several hilarious responses from the online community.

Corpse Husband has a message for Pokimane

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment. He has been making waves online ever since he appeared on PewDiePie's stream a couple of months ago.

His growth has been remarkable and he has steadily climbed his way to the top of the YouTube charts while also winning over the internet.

Advertisement

Apart from his mysterious persona and deep, distinguishable voice, it is his wholesome camaraderie that he shares with fellow streamers that has made him an instant success.

Whenever Corpse Husband streams, there is seldom a dull moment. Recently during an Among Us stream, fans witnessed yet another hilarious moment. In the clip above Pokimane can be heard pleading with Corpse not to kill her, only to end up teasing him.

"Hello, Corpse..." Pokimane can be heard saying.

"Hello Poki, I'm not going to murder you..." replies Corpse Husband.

It is here that Pokimane quotes Corpse Husband's own song back to him.

"Okay, just making sure .....you're not gonna Choke me like you hate me?" she asks.

This prompts a brutally humorous response from Corpse, which leaves her in splits.

"Shut the f**k up!" he says.

Their light-hearted banter led to several reactions from fans online, as they responded to Corpse's blunt shut down of Pokimane.

there's nothing I felt harder this year than corpse telling pokimane to shut the fuck up — Alabaster Albatross (@Lmn8stand) December 6, 2020

THAT WAS SO FUNNY — LILI 🌧 (@corpsesimper) December 5, 2020

corpse said shut the fuck up and I even stopped breathing — bag ᶜ 🌧️💙 (@bandito_corpse) December 4, 2020

Advertisement

Image via Corpse Husband Clips/ YouTube

Image via Corpse Husband Clips/ YouTube

Image via Corpse Husband Clips/ YouTube

Image via Corpse Husband Clips/ YouTube

Advertisement

From hilarious moments to big-brain plays, Corpse Husband certainly never fails to make his fans' day every time he logs on to stream.