Pokimane 'dares' Fortnite to add her Icon Series skin after a concept art leaves fans baffled

Pokimane is one of the most notable names in the streaming ecosystem, with a staggering 7.6 million followers on Twitch and over six million followers on YouTube. The streamer routinely uploads her streaming highlights to YouTube, along with vlogs and lifestyle content.

She is also one of the most famous names associated with Fortnite. Epic Games released an exclusive Pokimane Emote in the game over a year ago to commemorate the relationship.

Despite the many controversies surrounding her, Pokimane has stayed relevant and on top of things.

can't believe i'm saying this, but i officially have my own @fortnitegame Emote! 🤯🥳 it's available at 4PM PT tomorrow if you'd like to get it! #EpicPartner



P.S - you can also enter to have your own in-game emote by submitting a dance via @tiktok_us with #EmoteRoyalecontest 😁 pic.twitter.com/HItsUD3B7x — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 18, 2020

A few days ago, Pokiemane fans were left baffled when a well-known Fortnite concept artist, D3NNI_yt, uploaded the skin concept art of Pokimane on Twitter.

D3NNI_yt is well-known within the Fortnite community. The concept artist even has a few outfits that have been officially added to the Item Shop, such as the Oakwitch Academy Set.

Voted "Most Likely To Succeed... or cause the most chaos 🔥



Grab the Oakwitch Set, inspired by @DenniConcepts in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/uUilJVSPOs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 21, 2021

While fans are normally excited about his work, the latest Pokimane concept skin art flew off the handle when Pokimane herself commented on the Tweet.

Advertisement

Pokimane "dares" Fortnite to add her Skin in-game

Pokimane took to Twitter to comment on D3NNI_yt's skin concept art, tagging Fortnite's official Twitter handle and saying, "I dare u.. u won't do it.. c'mon do it..."

Following the comment, fans began swarming the Tweet in support of Pokimane, demanding that the conceptual artwork should become a reality.

D3NNI_yt replied to Pokimane's comment saying, "Or Else." Fans jumped on the bandwagon and followed suit.

why does she have a knife oh god — ELEDREAM (@Elesarr_) April 12, 2021

Advertisement

Ooo there’s a storm brewing pic.twitter.com/FSphyhLdjH — lBlS // Umanik • (@lBlSFNBR) April 12, 2021

if this comes in game I am going to buy this skin 100% !!!!! — Kraypex | Fortnite Leaks & News (@Kraypex) April 12, 2021

Fans have spoken, and they want a full-fledged pack to be added in-game rather than just an emote.

Advertisement

Despite fans wanting the concept art to become a reality, the chances of it happening are low. Season 6 already has a theme, and the storyline has been planned out.

The skin can be added to the Item Shop. But at this moment, it wouldn't make much sense.

With the Aloy bundle releasing today (April 15th, 2021) and Brie Larson's Locker Bundle still in the Item Shop, it could be a long wait before the Pokimane bundle goes from concept art to a purchasable item.

Hopefully soon Epic Games will give Pokiemane fans what they want. Until then, there are plenty of other outfits in-game to choose from and enjoy

Also Read: Fortnite fan theory suggests Nathan Drake from Uncharted might follow Aloy in Season 6