Pokimane Discord ban speedrun: The latest trend among YouTubers

The online space often witnesses a plethora of trends which end up breaking the internet at their peak. The current trend, which seems to have YouTubers hooked, is the Pokimane Discord ban speedrun.
Recently, fellow streamer Keemstar revealed a list of words that are banned from Pokimane's Discord, and anyone who uses them during the course of a conversation receives an instant ban.
Once this news reached the ears of the online community, several began to actively test this claim, with the sole intention being- who can get banned the fastest.
Check out one YouTuber, who got banned in just 2 seconds!
The Pokimane Discord ban speedrun
The challenge quickly became known as the Pokimane Discord ban speedrun and spread like wildfire across social media. Soon, several users began posting videos and tweets where they can be seen trying to break each other's record.
The current trend involves users intentionally typing the banned words on Pokimane's Discord, in the hope of getting banned the fastest. Keemstar, Simp, Leafy, Diesel, Criticism and others are some of the prohibited words which are entirely frowned upon by members of the 'Poki squad.'
Even YouTuber LeafyIsHere, who has been the prime antagonist in Pokimane's life of late, decided to try this trend as he created four separate accounts and was banned instantaneously from every one of them!
Check out the list of banned words in Pokimane's Discord below:
Reactions Online
Social media has been buzzing with Pokimane Discord ban speedrun tweets and videos ever since it became a trend. Several users have jumped on the bandwagon and posted their take at the ongoing trend.
Check out some of them below:
As evident from the tweets above, users seem to have jumped onto the Pokimane criticism bandwagon as they continue to try their hand at breaking the 'world record'.
You can check out the videos below, where several YouTubers try the Pokimane Discord ban speedrun:
