As Pokimane 'quits' social media, LeafyIsHere releases a 'Content Blackout'

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys has been the subject to a lot of harsh criticism lately, which reached its peak level due to recent allegations made by YouTuber Calvin Lee Vail Marquez, aka LeafyIsHere. His videos have been one of the primary reasons behind all the recent hate that is coming in Pokimane's way.

The aforementioned videos are aimed directly at Pokimane, where he began with a Content Nuke and then followed it up with a Content Fallout and a Content Nuclear Winter.

In the aftermath of Pokimane's decision to go off social media, he has released another video titled 'Content Blackout':

Leafy announced that he was waging 'war' on Pokimane through these videos, and he appears to be showing no sign of arriving at a truce.

Content Blackout- Pokimane

LeafyIsHere built-up the release of his latest video on Pokimane with the following tweet:

really wanna put my logo on that oneeeee :p



NEW VIDEO IN 1 HOUR LUL pic.twitter.com/8l7x6B6LuY — Leafy (@Leafy) August 8, 2020

He begins the video with an edit involving Pokimane's ItsAGundam fiasco and then gives the viewers a quick recap of his previous three videos on Pokimane.

Addressing the purpose of his fourth video and Pokimane's recent decision to take a break from social media, he says:

So where are we now dude...I think we're at the radio silence phase or the nuclear blackout phase. The damage has been done, civilisation has imploded on itself. Dude, she quit, she f****** quit...where do we go from here, I don't even know man.

He states how he came to know only a few days later that Pokimane had 'quit' social media, as she had blocked him on Twitter. He also speaks about how her decision came soon after his series of videos and mentioned Keemstar's tweet, which included all the banned words Pokimane had blacklisted on her Discord servers.

In a humorous take, he can't believe the fact that Keemstar has access to such information and says:

I'm just gonna be dead ass serious , I like Keemstar but Keemstar might legitimately be like a psychopath.

Moving on, he states how he respects the fact that Pokimane did one last stream before she went off social media, which makes her somewhat less 'pathetic' than her simp viewers.

After highlighting how he had hoped to make eight videos in his Content: Pokimane series and just how fake her fans can be, he ends the video by saying:

We're like in a nuclear blackout right now, Pokimane quit, she blocked me on Twitter...Dude I think we just won, GG, well played! If you're a tier 3 sub, f****** unlucky, hold this L.

With Pokimane's recent decision, it appears that Leafy has succeeded in attaining his main objective, for the time being:

burn her empire to the ground pic.twitter.com/6Dxek7qWr6 — Leafy (@Leafy) July 30, 2020

Reactions Online

Leafy's videos on Pokimane have drawn the ire of her fans, and Twitch subscribers, who have mass reported his recent videos.

Leafy took to Twitter to post the following updates, as he appealed to YouTube to remove the restrictions on his videos:

Hi! @TeamYouTube😀recently yet again another one of my videos was false reported spammed by twitch tier 3 subs 🤡 This one too was just a video of me promoting some of my hoodies I was selling 😠 and educating viewers on the importance of maxing tax deferred annuities 🤔 — Leafy (@Leafy) August 8, 2020

appreciate the fast support, that one is fixed.



This video still remains age restricted and ads removed if there is anything else i can do with this one that would be awesome thanks again for the fast support.https://t.co/cLZilRTRrR — Leafy (@Leafy) August 9, 2020

age restriction has once again been removed and ads have been reinstated too lol - also she still has a boyfriend — Leafy (@Leafy) August 9, 2020

The online community was quick to react to Leafy's latest 'Content Blackout' video on Pokimane as they took to social media to express their views.

Check out some of the reactions below :

I would love to see Pokimane live in today’s climate, the content she makes would NEVER fly on Twitch today. Like you have to adapt, and overcome like- like- i don’t know. pic.twitter.com/uWJkohLQb4 — Just Xeno (@xenomnipotent) August 8, 2020

WAIT WHAT???? I DONATED $3K!!!?? — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) August 9, 2020

What if ur the boyfriend 🧐 — NORDAN // FAZE RAIN (@FaZe_Rain) August 9, 2020

Noooooo 😡😡😡😡😡😡🤬🤬🤬. Pokimane does not, and if she does I will step in. I am a proud Pokimane sub and will not let anyone get in the way of me. — suffrxge ツ (@imeansure2) August 9, 2020

tier 3 subs not knowing what to do with their life anymore pic.twitter.com/YfvTNsq8bE — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) August 9, 2020

With his latest video, LeafyIsHere continues to troll 'Pokimane's tier 3 subs' and everything Pokimane, as she quits social media.

Check out the video below, which labels Leafy the 'new hero' of YouTube: