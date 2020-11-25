Pokimane Discord ban Speedrun: YouTuber gets banned in 1.05 seconds, sets a new record

Recently, YouTuber KrizHasALisp set a new record for getting banned on Pokimane's Discord, as it took him merely 1.05 seconds to get banned.

It is no secret that Pokimane has banned a bunch of words and phrases on her Discord, and using them leads to immediate bans. In early August, Keemstar had “leaked” a list of the words and phrases that Pokimane had banned on her Discord.

This included the word “Simp,” which the YouTuber decided to use on Pokimane’s Discord chat. However, the word got him banned almost immediately, as it took the YouTuber a total of 1.05 seconds to get banned.

YouTuber gets banned in 1.05 seconds from Pokimane’s Discord, sets new record

The past one year or so has been incredibly controversial for Pokimane. Various feuds have resulted in public controversies and arguments with fellow content creators like Keemstar, Leafy, and ItsAGundam. This, in turn, had forced her hands to ban many words and phrases related to these past controversies.

I have had Pokimane's mods on a payroll for months... these are the banned words on her discord! pic.twitter.com/zCE0k3Bz4F — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 6, 2020

This had sparked off a new “Pokimane Discord trend” among YouTubers, who all tried to become the one to get banned the fastest on her Discord. The record had been reduced to mere seconds, with the quickest one being the 2.517 seconds in which YouTuber Endy got banned on her Discord.

Now, the record appears to have been broken again, as YouTuber KrizHasALisp has managed to get banned from her Discord in merely 1.05 seconds!

KrizHasALisp is a YouTuber who posts various skits and other “rant-related” videos. The YouTuber currently has around 1.3k subscribers on the platform.

However, breaking the record might as well make him more popular than he currently is. As can be seen in the video, the YouTuber had already copied the word “Simp,” which he only had to paste on the Discord chatbox to get his account banned. He did it within a second, and his account got banned instantaneously.

The entire ordeal lasted only 1.05 seconds, which he claims is a new “Pokimane Discord ban speedrun” record.