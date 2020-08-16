YouTuber ItsAGundam reacts to Pokimane's Discord

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys has found herself embroiled in a social media storm of late, on account of which she has been facing a significant amount of backlash. The backlash grew so volatile, that it ultimately prompted her to take a break from social media and streaming.

Pokimane had already planned a more than a month long vacation and just took advantage of the drama, played the victim and pretended to go on break due to the backlash. She is just scared to lose all her simps now that her boyfriend has been revealed. — FAZE MEMO ⚔️ (@NewsM101) August 7, 2020

The source of all her problems can perhaps be linked to her recent 'Boyfriend' drama and her condemnable attempt to go after YouTuber ItsAGundam's sponsors, which turned a large section of the online community against her.

ItsAGundam however, seemed to have had the last laugh as he recently released a video where he comments on Pokimane's Discord and the set of banned words included.

ItsAGundam and Pokimane's Discord

ItsAGundam begins his video by passing a snide remark at all those who have been banned from Pokimane's Discord:

I think like Pokimane just doesn't want to acknowledge my existence among other people's existences, so she made a list of banned words!The funny thing is, I've been a banned word since May, so it's not really new..it's been an inside joke in my community for a while now.

He goes on to mention Keemstar's tweet which revealed the list of banned words in Pokimane's Discord and analyzes each of the banned words.

I have had Pokimane's mods on a payroll for months... these are the banned words on her discord! pic.twitter.com/zCE0k3Bz4F — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 6, 2020

He also mentions how the word Diesel patches is banned and is impressed that one of his videos reached a million likes.

He goes on to conjure up a ploy alongside Diesel Patches and also comments on how even mentioning his name, results in a ban for a day:

Diesel, we need to do a think-tank, you go with the ideas and I'll steal them Diez.

You are currently timed out from chat, for a whole day! Goddamn! You think Diesel patches killed someone in Poki's family!

He also expresses scorn at the fact that a word like reptile is banned and goes on to comment how boyfriend is also banned:

Can you say boyfriend? What if you have a boyfriend? What if you say I have a boyfriend, what if you do that, is that bad?

He then mentions the list of channel keywords on Pokimane's YouTube that she does approve of, the likes of which include - Minecraft, Pokimane and Myth, Poki ASMR, Pokemon, among others.

He continues mentioning each word until one particular word leaves him speechless:

Pokimane 12-year old...What?? ....she put that there, not me!

On spotting 'Pokimane thicc', as an approved word, he states a valid point:

How could you not be allowed to make compilations calling her thicc, but she's willing to use it as a channel keyword to get people there!

He ends his video by contemplating coming up with a list of channel keywords, so as to maximise viewership on his own channel.

With Pokimane on a break, ItsAGundam could not be happier as he must be thanking his lucky stars for a karmic reversal of fortune.

You can watch ItsAGundam react to Pokimane's Discord in the video below: