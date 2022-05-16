Pokimane explains how she found out a small streamer on Twitch banned her

In an interesting turn of events, Twitch star Pokimane recently explained how she found out that a small streamer on Twitch had banned her. In the continuous saga of Pokimane vs. Trolling, the community saw a hilarious encounter during her latest livestream.

Poki is usually known for her bubbly, cheerful, and fun personality. Her Twitch livestreams are nothing short of a subscription to unlimited fun. And that's precisely what fans had yesterday when she explained to them how she came to learn about the fact that a Twitch streamer had banned her, only to unban her later.

Pokimane explains how she found out about her ban

After jumping straight into the livestream, Poki played a year-old video featuring the small streamer who had banned her.

"Okay, this is actually real 'cause, someone, someone sent this to me. This was both real and a while back. This was when I was right under eight mil, and I hit nine recently. Sorry not to talk about followers. I am saying, this was like a while ago, maybe like a year, maybe more."

Poki even revealed that she actually went to the streamer's livestream to talk to him because she found him pretty exciting. The extremely popular Twitch star even accessed his livestream chat and requested him to unban her.

"I think I saw this guy clip-on LSF, and I was oh, like he's so funny. Let me go and check him out and follow him or talk in his chat or something, and he was live at the time, and when you go to someone's chat and they're live, you can see in the chat like you are banned from this channel. So I was like whatever, let me request an un-ban."

As she followed the streamer from her own official Twitch account, the streamer said:

"Just like you gave me a second chance, Imma give you a second chance too. It reminds me of good old days."

Fans react to Poki's recent livestream

As expected, the hilarious clip elicited a lot of reactions from her viewers. However, as Poki recently celebrated her 26th birthday, the majority of the comments were just wishes from her fans. Here are some of the top YouTube comments on her video.

Fans react to Poki's recent livestream (PokimaneToo/YouTube)

More fans react to Poki's recent livestream (PokimaneToo/YouTube)

Poki is one of the most lovable and talented streamers in the community. And acts like supporting a fellow streamer trying to climb the ladder of success by following them just makes her fans like her more.

With over 9 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, Poki has certainly made her mark as one of the most prominent names in the streaming world. It goes without saying that Pokimane's ability to just interact and have a good time with her viewers is one of her greatest strengths.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh