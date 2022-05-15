Pokimane, Ludwig, Disguised Toast and more involved in cryptic chat about potential YouTube vs Twitch boxing match 

YouTube vs. Twitch is one of the biggest rivalries when it comes to streaming. However, in an interesting turn of events, Pokimane, Ludwig, Disguised Toast and many more content creators were involved in a cryptic chat about potential YouTube vs. Twitch boxing match events.

In the continuous saga of YouTube vs Twitch, the gaming community might get to see a thrilling encounter in the form of a boxing match. It goes without saying but just the idea of seeing your favorite streamer in a boxing ring with proper boxing gloves is pretty fascinating.

A YouTube vs. Twitch Influencer boxing event might be on the cards next year

After the success of iDubbbz’s Creator Clash and TikTok vs. YouTube: Battle of the Platforms, some prominent names in the streaming industry, including the Streamer of the Year himself, are planning a massive influencer boxing match event. Influencer boxing is one of the most trending topics on the internet nowadays.

It started way back in 2018 to resolve the infamous feud between YouTube star and boxing legends Logan Paul and KSI, followed by a rematch in 2019. Since then, the idea of an influencer boxing match has turned into something big.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky YouTube streamers vs. Twitch streamers is going to be a fun boxing event YouTube streamers vs. Twitch streamers is going to be a fun boxing event https://t.co/omB4s2UIj5

With this in min, the two prominent names in the streaming industry, Toast and Ludwig (Streamer of the Year), flirted with the idea of hosting a boxing match with YouTube and Twitch's content creators.

Toast @DisguisedToast



twitch streamers vs youtube streamers yo @LudwigAhgren boxing event next year?twitch streamers vs youtube streamers yo @LudwigAhgren boxing event next year? twitch streamers vs youtube streamers

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Disguised Toast first came up with the idea. To which, Ludwig responded almost immediately, saying:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren

sykkuno vs hasan



we're gonna destroy you guys @DisguisedToast make it happensykkuno vs hasanwe're gonna destroy you guys @DisguisedToast make it happensykkuno vs hasan we're gonna destroy you guys

Fans react to the idea of YouTube vs. Twitch boxing event

As expected, just the idea of an influencer boxing match elicited a wave of positive reactions from viewers. Fans are coming up with fight card possibilities that include: xQc vs. Ludwig, Sykkuno vs. xQc, Pokimane vs. Valkyrae, Dr. Disrespect vs. TimTheTatman, and a whole lot more. Well, the possibilities are endless, after all.

Here are some of the tweets in that regard:

The Esports Writer @FionnOnFire @LudwigAhgren @DisguisedToast Hasan might win the battle but once Sykunno's fans swarm the right after, the war will be his @LudwigAhgren @DisguisedToast Hasan might win the battle but once Sykunno's fans swarm the right after, the war will be his

nateluke @realnateluke @LudwigAhgren @DisguisedToast Lud plz fight miz - it will prove who is truly the real one @LudwigAhgren @DisguisedToast Lud plz fight miz - it will prove who is truly the real one

Tauяeezus Davis @iTweetShit2 @LudwigAhgren @DisguisedToast Prediction: Sykkuno KO HASAN, cover his mouth and say "oh Jesus I guess I got lucky. Let's go boys" @LudwigAhgren @DisguisedToast Prediction: Sykkuno KO HASAN, cover his mouth and say "oh Jesus I guess I got lucky. Let's go boys"

Leia @Lady__Leia @LudwigAhgren @DisguisedToast Nah. Sykkuno will have 10 guys fight on behalf of him lol @LudwigAhgren @DisguisedToast Nah. Sykkuno will have 10 guys fight on behalf of him lol

At the time of writing, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. At this stage, it's merely a thrilling idea that requires a lot of planning and strategy to properly execute it. However, given the enthusiastic nature of Ludwig and Disguised Toast, it could grow into something much bigger.

Game streaming as a whole has hit the mainstream, however, there aren't many competitors to the two biggest streaming platforms in the industry - YouTube and Twitch.

With this in mind, it seems like fans are in for a great treat as it could be one of the biggest events in the history of content creation.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan