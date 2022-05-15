Pokimane, Ludwig, Disguised Toast and more involved in cryptic chat about potential YouTube vs Twitch boxing match 

YouTube vs. Twitch is one of the biggest rivalries when it comes to streaming. However, in an interesting turn of events, Pokimane, Ludwig, Disguised Toast and many more content creators were involved in a cryptic chat about potential YouTube vs. Twitch boxing match events.
In the continuous saga of YouTube vs Twitch, the gaming community might get to see a thrilling encounter in the form of a boxing match. It goes without saying but just the idea of seeing your favorite streamer in a boxing ring with proper boxing gloves is pretty fascinating.
A YouTube vs. Twitch Influencer boxing event might be on the cards next year
After the success of iDubbbz’s Creator Clash and TikTok vs. YouTube: Battle of the Platforms, some prominent names in the streaming industry, including the Streamer of the Year himself, are planning a massive influencer boxing match event. Influencer boxing is one of the most trending topics on the internet nowadays.
It started way back in 2018 to resolve the infamous feud between YouTube star and boxing legends Logan Paul and KSI, followed by a rematch in 2019. Since then, the idea of an influencer boxing match has turned into something big.
With this in min, the two prominent names in the streaming industry, Toast and Ludwig (Streamer of the Year), flirted with the idea of hosting a boxing match with YouTube and Twitch's content creators.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Disguised Toast first came up with the idea. To which, Ludwig responded almost immediately, saying:
Fans react to the idea of YouTube vs. Twitch boxing event
As expected, just the idea of an influencer boxing match elicited a wave of positive reactions from viewers. Fans are coming up with fight card possibilities that include: xQc vs. Ludwig, Sykkuno vs. xQc, Pokimane vs. Valkyrae, Dr. Disrespect vs. TimTheTatman, and a whole lot more. Well, the possibilities are endless, after all.
Here are some of the tweets in that regard:
At the time of writing, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. At this stage, it's merely a thrilling idea that requires a lot of planning and strategy to properly execute it. However, given the enthusiastic nature of Ludwig and Disguised Toast, it could grow into something much bigger.
Game streaming as a whole has hit the mainstream, however, there aren't many competitors to the two biggest streaming platforms in the industry - YouTube and Twitch.
With this in mind, it seems like fans are in for a great treat as it could be one of the biggest events in the history of content creation.