Pokimane age: When is Twitch streamer’s birthday, and how old is she?

Imane Anys, popularly known as Pokimane, is a Twitch live streamer and YouTube personality. She’s the internet star known for her gameplay-based content and is part of OfflineTV (OTV).

She regularly streams various games, including League of Legends, Among Us, Fortnite, and Valorant. The Moroccan-Canadian partners and teams up with other well-known streamers such as Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Scarra, and many more when playing.

How old is Pokimane?

Imane was born on May 14, 1996, making her 25 years old in 2022. She was born in Morocco, and her family moved to Quebec, Canada, when she was four years old.

The online sensation pursued chemical engineering at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, but eventually dropped out to pursue her streaming career.

Aside from gaming and streaming, Imane has appeared in numerous forms of media. In 2021, she had a cameo in the movie Free Guy as herself. The former Twitch star has been featured in music videos, appearing as herself in the track Inferno by Sub Urban and Bella Poarch.

A glimpse into Pokimane’s streaming career

After dropping out of her chemical engineering course, Anys moved on to making live-streaming her career. She began streaming on Twitch back in 2012, two years before creating her main channel in 2014.

Poki’s streaming career started after buying a $250 Personal Computer off Craigslist.

Her first breakthrough was in 2017 when she managed to gain 450k followers on Twitch, which made her channel one of the top 100 most followed channels on Twitch. Poki primarily played League of Legends and grinded the ranks as she streamed.

Imane is a well-known member of the streamer and influencer organization OfflineTV. She regularly collaborates with other members and streams and games with them.

The 25-year-old has continued to rise and has attracted a large audience in recent years. Imane currently has 6.7 million subscribers on YouTube and has a staggering 8.9 million followers on Twitch.

She averages 22k viewers per stream and is ranked 72 as an overall Twitch channel.

In October 2021, Poki announced that she co-founded a talent management and brand consulting firm called RTS.

pokimane @pokimanelol



our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming!



check it out @

rts.gg/articles/welco… i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS!our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming!check it out @ rts.gg i’m so happy to announce the launch of my talent management + brand consulting firm, RTS! 😄our goal is to make creators lives easier & help companies integrate into gaming! 🎮check it out @ rts.ggrts.gg/articles/welco…

Due to her large following and outreach, Imane has attracted drama and controversy. The most recent one saw her being targeted by then fellow Twitch streamer and YouTuber, JiDionPremium.

The drama started at the start of the year when JiDion’s viewers flooded Pokimane’s chat by spamming “L + Ratio,” forcing her to stop her stream.

On February 1, the streamer announced that her Twitch contract had expired, and she is set to announce the “next chapter” on February 8.

