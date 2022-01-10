Pokimane fans & critics can't stop arguing as the streamer is unbanned on Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys' 48 hour suspension from the purple platform has finally ended, but that hasn't stopped the online verbal altercation between her loving fans and her fiercest critics.

Last week, the streamer was banned after she tried to stream licensed content on her channel by watching the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender along with thousands of viewers.

Pokimane's Twitch ban continues to brew fiery debates among fans and critics on Twitter

Earlier today, news of Pokimane's two-day ban finally ending broke out. When the streamer first announced that she was suspended from the platform on Saturday, she revealed that she would mark her return with a 12-hour comeback stream on Monday.

see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎

Fans of the Moroccan-Canadian streamer were obviously excited about what the popular content creator has in store for them, and they certainly can't wait to see their queen return today.

However, on the flip side, many viewers wanted to see a longer ban for the streamer as they believed that the platform wasn't punishing her severely enough for streaming licensed content.

γιηgu @TheBlossomYing also is the full reaction meta a nogo and a 48hrs ban for poki streaming avatar is a punch in the face for every small stream, who got 2 strikes or bans for vods 5 years old. also is the full reaction meta a nogo and a 48hrs ban for poki streaming avatar is a punch in the face for every small stream, who got 2 strikes or bans for vods 5 years old.

Neatfull @DPepper33421 @KEEMSTAR Ngl Keem I wish poki got a perm ban. @KEEMSTAR Ngl Keem I wish poki got a perm ban.

Gildersneeze @GilderTek @TheTeawrex @CopperLionArt 48 hours is too light and pokimane will just make a mint on her return stream which, in turn, encourages more big names to do this dumb shit. Nothing against her specifically as a person, but this seems likely to start a shitty trend that causes big problems for little streamers. @TheTeawrex @CopperLionArt 48 hours is too light and pokimane will just make a mint on her return stream which, in turn, encourages more big names to do this dumb shit. Nothing against her specifically as a person, but this seems likely to start a shitty trend that causes big problems for little streamers.

Besides that, many fans are questioning whether Imane will actually mend her ways and stop reacting to TV shows on her live stream. However, at the same time, many viewers were wondering if she would react to Avatar: The Last Airbender once again on her comeback stream, even though it might lead to another longer ban.

ZladamC @Zladam04 Why are people crying about the Poki ban? Watching full episodes of shows isn't fair use and will never be. Same with Gordon Ramsay shows. Why are people crying about the Poki ban? Watching full episodes of shows isn't fair use and will never be. Same with Gordon Ramsay shows.

The OfflineTV star's ban for streaming licensed content was the first major incident involving a popular streamer. Since then, countless prominent streamers such as HasanAbi have received DMCA complaints for watching shows like MasterChef.

Many content creators like CohhCarnage and CaptainSparklez have also criticized these streamers for causing trouble to the platform by trying to attract DMCA complaints and legal trouble from the show's rights holders.

Even though Imane's suspension has caused a slight scare among popular streamers, many of them continue to break guidelines by watching TV shows even with the imminent possibility of a ban.

It remains to be seen how long these streamers can continue their antics without causing a major problem. However, until then, viewers will continue to see a lot of anime and TV shows on the platform.

