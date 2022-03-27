Pokimane’s response to viewer criticizing her curly hair is a true message to society

Pokimane responded to a message about her curly hair, saying that if people have a problem with her natural curls, they should take it up with God.

Pokimane is one of the top streamers on Twitch, accumulating millions of fans across the internet who watch her play games, enjoy her YouTube videos, and relish perusing through her tweets.

While she is a very well-known creator online, there are some things that even some long-time fans may not know, like the fact that Poki's hair isn't naturally straight.

She's come out to say that she's shy about showing off her actual hair, since many don't believe her curls are natural and try to harass her for "lying." Since she first revealed her curls, she's become more comfortable with showing them off, posting more photos and doing more livestreams with the natural look as time has gone on.

Pokimane delivers apt response to insensitive comments

In one of her latest streams, a viewer attempted to put Pokimane down by telling her the curls looked bad, implying she should style her hair differently.

"Poki you don't look good in curly hair."

After reading this out loud, Poki responded to the message by saying there's nothing she can do about it, and if they have a problem, they should take it up with God.

"You know, if you feel that way, you should take it up with God, bro. You should tell him, "You shouldn't have made her this way," and maybe he'll have some arguments for you. But for me, b*tch I just look like this. I take a shower, and this is how I look, so..."

She then makes a quick joke that haters should direct their concerns towards God, further saying they should pray instead of complaining to her since she can't do anything about it.

"Don't tell me, take it up with him! Do a little prayer, talk to God, not me!"

She then finishes by saying something that is quite true to many aspects of life, that one shouldn't complain about someone's natural facial features, because they certainly aren't going to get surgery to fix it if they haven't already.

"And you know what? If you ever see someone and they don't like a feature that they have, take it up with God, don't tell them! What the f*ck are they gonna do. Get plastic surgery for your *ss? No!"

Viewers react to Pokimane's response

Contrary to the disgruntled viewer's opinion, Pokimane's comment section provided resounding support for her hair.

Viewers react to Pokimane's response (image via YouTube)

While she was talking about her hair, this can be applied to many other situations in life, making this response to the message a lot deeper in meaning than she initially may have realized.

Perhaps if more people treated insults like the streamer does, then maybe our global society would feel more comfortable with their natural features.

