Pokimane hosts friends at her place, forgets that the live-stream was still on [Throwback]

It is no secret that Pokimane has had an eventful few months. First, it was beef with ItsAGundam, who had posted a video mocking her fans. In the aftermath of the video, the Twitch streamer got into a feud with Keemstar, who ended up calling her fake and pathetic.

Since then, Leafy has taken multiple jibes at Pokimane. First, he publicly confirmed that she had a boyfriend, which sent her fans into a frenzy. This was followed by a series of 12 videos that he posted, mocking Pokimane and her fans.

Finally, when Leafy got terminated from YouTube, it was Pokimane who bore the brunt of the heat. This is despite the fact that Leafy himself recently admitted that some of his videos in the past have been a little too harsh. That, of course, did not stop the internet from criticising her, although the amount of attention that she is getting now is unparalleled. This has, in turn, led to speculation that Pokimane might be very well-received by fans when she returns from her break.

Regardless, things were not always this gloomy. Pokimane was initially considered to be one of the best female gamers around and was popular for her witty personality as well as her ability to engage with people. In this article, we look at a rather light-hearted incident that happened back when she wasn’t criticised as much as she is these days.

Pokimane forgets that her live-stream was on

This incident dates back to late 2019. Following a long stream, Pokimane simply forgot to turn her system off and went on with the rest of the day. As it happened, she had invited a roomful of friends to her home, and they were all seen chatting while sitting on a couch. Of course, the group was entirely oblivious to the fact that thousands of her fans could see them live!

However, the saviour in the situation turned out to be Pokimane’s cat, who is a regular feature in her streams. As the cat was bumbling around in the living room, she got too close to the computer, which prompted Pokimane to pick her up.

As she bent down, she realised what was happening and immediately pointed out her camera to her friends. Barring a couple of her friends, the group was very stunned, as is evident from the picture below.

Of course, once the streamer collected herself, she promptly switched off the stream! You can have a look at the entire incident in the video below!