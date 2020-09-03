The popular saying, “There is no such thing as bad publicity” doesn’t really apply to all situations. However, as time might prove, it might apply to Pokimane, and the plethora of controversies she has been in recently. It is no secret that the streamer has been widely criticized on the internet for quite some time now.

Pokimane’s beef with Keemstar dates back to May 2020, when the notable YouTuber accused her of lying about being single. According to Keemstar, Pokimane is ‘fake’ and ‘pathetic’, and lies about her relationship status so that ‘sad’, ‘lonely’ guys continue to donate and subscribe to her stream.

Imagine having a boyfriend but acting like you single online so sad lonely guys donate money to your twitch stream.



That’s so fake & pathetic! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 17, 2020

Since then, Leafy has put forth the same accusation, and said that Pokimane indeed has a boyfriend. Of course, Leafy eventually got terminated from YouTube after the series of videos that he released mocking Pokimane and her fans.

However, various recent events suggest that Pokimane’s fans are in full support of their favorite streamer. Considering the sheer amount of attention that she has been getting, Pokimane’s return to Social Media might as well break existing viewership records on the platform.

Pokimane and Leafy

Pokimane could break Twitch viewership records with her return this month

It took people no time to start blaming Pokimane for Leafy’s YouTube termination. Leafy’s account got banned within hours of him posting his final video about Pokimane. For the time being, Leafy has started streaming on Twitch, and even admitted that some of his videos in the past have been a little too harsh, as you can see below.

Regardless, there is a part of the internet that supports Pokimane. Apart from her many loyal fans, a variety of Twitch streamers have come to her support, and were found celebrating Leafy’s termination from YouTube.

Of course, some fans were even found admitting that they had no choice but to do everything in order to protect their ‘queen’. As you can see below, the Pokimane fan thinks that it wasn’t their fault Leafy decided to go after their favorite streamer, and hence they were justified in reporting him.

“Omg, you fucking simps got Leafy banned for no reason other than speaking the truth about your ‘queen’!”



“Not our fault that Leafy was talking shit about Pokimane! We’ll do everything to protect our queen you fucking edgelords!” pic.twitter.com/r3q5RY1Btb — White Golem (@MechaGolem) August 22, 2020

Needless to say, even if part of the internet is blaming Pokimane for recent events, she has a lot of supporters willing to defend her against all odds. Even in her absence, Pokimane is being talked about by much of the internet, including YouTuber ‘TheQuartering’, who recently speculated on the reason behind her month long break.

No matter the reason, one thing looks certain. Pokimane will be watched and received by a huge amount of people when she eventually returns from her break. Until then, people on the internet will probably continue talking about her.