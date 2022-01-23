“In a non-illegal way”: Pokimane reveals what her strategy would be if Ninja took her to court

On stream today, Pokimane joked about her plans if she was ever taken to court by Ninja. The streamer joked about making multiple outfit changes throughout the case as well as sending the judge flowers on the day of the hearing.

Poki has been in a feud with Ninja and his wife Jessica for the last few days, the dispute originating from the now-concluded JiDion drama. During the drama, Ninja attempted to take the side of JiDion against Poki, but now his management claims he never made such comments.

Ninja's wife Jessica even threatened a defamation lawsuit against Poki. The latter replied that if they would go to court, she would be ready.

She talked about her possible plans in court, discussing multiple wardrobe changes and even trying to charm the judge.

"I already have three outfits picked out, and I'm changing three times. I'm gonna pull a, "Excuse me, your Honor? Could I please have a restroom break?" Pull up in a different (outfit). "Were you wearing something different?" "Yeah, I just want to impress you. Thank you, your Honor." They'll blush."

While the lawsuit may not happen, it seems like Poki is having a good time coming up with new ways to have fun in the courtroom.

"I'm gonna charm the f**king judge! I got plans, bro. Send like a bouquet of flowers the morning of the case "Hey, see you later today." *laughs*"

Poki then realizes that the act of sending flowers could be seen as bribery, or even a threat. She then clarifies that she'd do something nice that's not illegal.

"Actually, I think that's kind of illegal, or something. I don't know, but i'll be nice in a non-illegal way. *laughs*"

Some viewers during the stream sent messages of encouragement and jokes about the case.

One viewer even commented in french, "It's a Moroccan wedding," referencing the Moroccan tradition of wearing multiple outfits throughout the wedding ceremony.

While the case may not ever happen, Poki seems to be in jovial spirits. Others have shown their disapproval of the case too, which begs the question of whether Ninja and his team will keep their word on the lawsuit or if they'll back down.

