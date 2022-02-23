Pokimane discovers the very explicit definition of "grool" while playing a Wordle spin-off

On her latest stream, Pokimane was playing a Wordle spin-off game when she learned a new explicit word.

Wordle has been the talk of the internet for some time now, with many top creators sharing their results every day. But what is this new growing phenomenon, and why are so many big content creators playing the game?

Wordle is a simple guessing game, akin to the word guessing game Hangman. You start with six guesses to try and figure out the mystery word, and each guess will let you know more information about the format of the word. If you guess the correct letter in the correct space, the space will turn green. Alternatively, if you guess the correct letter in the incorrect space, the space will turn yellow, and if the guess is completely wrong, the square will turn gray.

Poki was playing a spin-off of the game called Lewdle, the only difference being that Lewdle exclusively has explicit words as answers. While she was going for possible lewd words to guess, she guessed the word "drool" and got almost every square correct except for the first letter. With no remaining guesses left, she tried the word "grool" and got it correct.

Pokimane reads the extremely explicit definition of "grool"

Poki guessed the word right, but she had no clue what the word meant. She clicked on the word to see the definition on Urban Dictionary, an open online dictionary that anyone can add words and phrases to. The definition reads as such:

"Grool = girl drool. It is the lube that women produce when they are s*xually aroused. "

After silently reading through the very explicit definition and example given by the website, Poki visibly becomes grossed out, and jokes that she and her chat learn new words when they play Lewdle.

"I feel like Lewdle is just a sex-ed portion of my stream."

Reddit users shared their reactions to the clip, with some making jokes about the absurd word.

With Pokimane being just as surprised as the rest of her audience, it's clear that this oddly specific word is not an often-used one.

Edited by Siddharth Satish