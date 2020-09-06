Pokimane makes her debut on NPR podcast, opens up about streaming plans, Internet culture and more 

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most famous names on Twitch, with millions of followers online.

Ever since she joined the streaming platform in 2017, she has witnessed monumental success and a stellar fan base who tune in to watch her interact or play games like Fortnite and League of Legends. As her career progressed, she gradually went on to become one of the most prominent streamers in the world. However, Pokimane has recently come in for a fair amount of criticism, ranging from her hypocritical persona to her army of fans who are referred to as 'simps'.

Moreover, the recent claims made by ex-YouTuber LeafyIsHere, which stated that she has a boyfriend, led to further backlash online. Amid mounting hate online, Pokimane announced a month-long break from streaming, having returned briefly to issue an apology.

Tune in! @HowIBuiltThis' @GuyRaz talks with content creator and one of Twitch's most popular gamers, @Pokimanelol.



They're covering COVID-19, the business of streaming, and internet culture.



What are your questions? #hibtlive https://t.co/sKgSMKAFMW — NPR (@NPR) September 4, 2020

Pokimane now seems to be on the verge of making a highly-anticipated return to streaming, given her recent appearance on the NPR podcast.

Pokimane x NPR podcast

Recently, Pokimane featured on one of the most popular podcasts online, the NPR podcast, where she spoke about a wide range of topics related to streaming, internet trolls and life in general.

When asked about her passion for video games and streaming, she replied:

So much of my childhood revolved around, not just games, but I think a really particular aspect of playing online games is the community part of it all. I remember like being 12 and making online friends and all ..being able to make friends from all corners of the world and finding people you connect to . I think that was really a big part of why I loved gaming.

Pokimane also spoke about sexism and toxicity in today's streaming environment and advised all those who may have witnessed this :

It can be a very, very scary and difficult thing to go through , especially when you're new to an industry or scene like this, it can be extremely off-putting. I think the biggest piece of advice that I can give you, is to find a community of women that can support you , that has truly been like one of my absolute saviours .

Being able to talk to people who understand what you're going through , to feel protected in that sense, really helps tremendously. Try to ignore as much as you can because it sucks to say, but a lot of these people really want your attention .

She also speaks about how she deals with such kind of negative comments online:

Personally , I try to accept that it's okay for me to feel bad about these thing. Ultimately I try to validate my feelings, but also not expose myself to this feedback too much.

Pokimane ends by speaking about her desire to be an icon of equal representation in today's streaming environment:

I absolutely want to uplift more women, people of colour, LGBTQ, I just want there to be so much diversity in gaming. I feel it's a place where people can really belong and I feel like it's the perfect thing that anybody can bond over.

With her recent appearance on the NPR podcast, viewers were able to witness a whole new side of Pokimane. She provided valuable insights about her journey and opinions and gears up to make a much-awaited return to streaming and social media.

