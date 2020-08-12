Will Pokimane be the next streamer to break records after she returns online?

The past few months have witnessed a flurry of activity in the streaming world, with major developments taking place almost daily. The likes of Dr. Disrespect and Ninja have returned to streaming on YouTube and Twitch, respectively. Meanwhile, one of the most popular female streamers, Pokimane, is currently on a month-long hiatus from social media and streaming.

This move doesn't come as too much of a surprise, considering the rising dissent against her, of late. 2020 has been a forgettable year for the 24-year-old Twitch star, who seems to have invoked the ire of the community at large.

The question on everyone's mind right now is, when Pokimane returns, what will the reception be like? Will she be welcomed with open arms, absolved of all her controversies, or will they come back to haunt her yet again?

A month off for Pokimane: Witty damage control?

Pokimane's recent decision to take a break from streaming has been viewed as an effective result of all the criticism which has piled up against her.

Though Pokimane did not address any of the ongoing drama directly, she cited burnout as a reason for her decision. However, there certainly appears to be a link with the recent wave of criticism and the fact that she has been losing subscribers.

This makes for a cruel case of karmic retribution, considering the fact that a few months back, she was the one going after ItsAGundam's sponsors.

Pokimane has done a lot of shit and I know it’s hard to hear but she made fans go broke and not only that she attacked Sponsers and she can take the criticism so she’s taking a break to lose the heat. — SupZombieBruh (@aupzombiebruh) August 5, 2020

Some believe that this announcement was a cleverly timed masterstroke on Pokimane's behalf, as this would allow for an interim period, where things could tide over.

Pokimane seems to be taking her time, until the storm settles down, according to some users:

She wants the hate to die down, she brags about how drama settles after some time, that’s what she wants. — rxvamp (@rxvamp) August 7, 2020

Pokimane being "burned out" while under fire is probably the smartest and most conniving move she can make. Let her drama die down while making it seem like a break and then return to little back lash. Immaculate chess move @pokimanelol — Daniel (@King_Vibrant) August 6, 2020

Pokimane is taking a break in the midst of all this controversy so that when she makes her grand return, everyone will have forgotten about it and act like nothing happened, then she’ll go back to her fascist ways under everyone’s noses — biblo (@CorneliusKettle) August 6, 2020

Pokimane takes an entire month off from her job in hopes that people will forget about the recent criticism so that she can return back to her manipulative and toxic behavior. PokiSquad simps around the world depressed that their queen is gone for thirty days. — T (@PlacentaSalad) August 9, 2020

This happens when you someone comes under fire and everything said about them is true. She's running and hiding hoping it will all blow over so she can return to be a mediocre streamer while hating on others. — SquareBear77 (@Squ4reBe4r) August 5, 2020

The tweets above are a testament to the fact that irrespective of the overwhelming criticism and harassment that has forced Pokimane to take a break, a section of the online community still bears a strong dislike towards her hypocritical demeanor in general.

Pokimane's decision to take a break is, thus, being viewed as a wily attempt to douse the flames of a simmering inferno.

Can Pokimane pull off a Dr. Disrespect/ Ninja level return?

Dr. Disrespect recently broke the internet with a stunning return to streaming, this time on YouTube, right after his Twitch ban. Millions across the globe tuned in to watch the Doc back in action.

Ninja, on the other hand, surprised everyone as he announced that he would be streaming on Twitch, alongside Dr. Lupo, for the first time since Mixer shut down.

Super early stream planned within 14 hours was a super success on twitch with @DrLupo I really missed this.



Also! JUST HIT AFFILIATE! pic.twitter.com/Nm5xZ98pBM — Ninja (@Ninja) August 5, 2020

Dr. Disrespect and Ninja played their cards right and hit the sweet spot when it came to sentiments. Their return was welcomed by all who were missing the presence of two of the most prominent streaming personalities of all-time.

When it comes to Pokimane, things get a bit complicated, considering how careful she will have to be with her return. Though some may forgive, they rarely forget the fact that a majority of Pokimane's fan base is dependant on her 'simps', who are slowly detracting towards the other side.

The Pokimane Boyfriend drama did not bode well at all for the Twitch star, who will be held answerable on her return. The shallowness of her fans is what constitutes perhaps the biggest roadblock when it comes to a grand comeback akin to that of a Dr. Disrespect or a Ninja.

Pokimane's best bet at a quick revival would rely upon cultivating a nuanced personality, devoid of her controversial tendencies.

If she returns hopefully she would have changed. And won’t be a sensitive bitch anymore. Deep down pokimane wants to do better, it’s all that money simps throw at her she can’t resist but take it. Imagine watching YouTube and people hand you money everyday it be hard to deny it. — Sarah Barley (@SarahBarley5) August 8, 2020

Some are doubting if Pokimane will be able to maintain her charm on return:

When you return your impact will never be the same. Don’t go. — a certain dude 🅙 (@acertaindude) August 6, 2020

It certainly remains to be seen if Pokimane will be able to make a triumphant return to streaming or if she falls prey to Cancel Culture and re-emerges, devoid of the backing of her simps.