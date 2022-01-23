“Sue me”: Pokimane posts hilarious tweet to seemingly mock Ninja’s wife as Valkyrae, QuarterJade, and others react

Imane "Pokimane" Anys' latest tweet has gotten a great deal of attention, with the caption seemingly mocking Ninja's wife Jessica "Jess" Blevins.

Pokimane posted pictures of herself in a recent tweet. However, what caught the eye of many was the caption: the tweet read "sue me" with pictures of herself attached to it. This was in reference to her recent spat with Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and his wife, with the Blevins threatening to sue her just a few days ago.

Valkyrae, QuarterJade and others join Pokimane in making fun of Jessica Blevins' legal threats

The Pokimane-Ninja drama looks like it could go on for a while longer. The latest jab came from Anys, as she tweeted some pictures of herself with the caption "sue me." This was seemingly meant to mock the text she had received from Jess where the latter threatened to sue the Moroccan streamer on grounds of defamation.

The popular streamer received incredible support from her fans, friends and fellow streamers after her encounter with harassment and the legal threats that followed. The trend continued with her receiving some really wholesome messages in reply to her recent tweet. Some of the biggest names to send her supportive messages included the likes of Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Bella Poarch, and OfflineTV member Jodi "QuarterJade," among others.

Bella Poarch @bellapoarch 🤤 @pokimanelol I seem to have lost my phone number...can I have urs? @pokimanelol I seem to have lost my phone number...can I have urs?😳🤤

@pokimanelol suffocate me with your big fat thick generousheart @pokimanelol suffocate me with your big fat thick generous heart 😚💞💞💞💞💞

jaime💛✨ @iGumdrop You are making a big mistake putting this on my feed today. @pokimanelol Ma’am I’m gonna have to get my legal team involved against you for being so damn sexyYou are making a big mistake putting this on my feed today. @pokimanelol Ma’am I’m gonna have to get my legal team involved against you for being so damn sexy😰😫💦😰You are making a big mistake putting this on my feed today.

In addition to popular online names, she also received support from her fans on Twitter.

Jayy2K @Jayy2Konthebeat @pokimanelol Ma’am, you’re being sued for the following public offense: being too damn cute for the world to handle. Your sentence is, a lifetime of happy fans and countless blessings. @pokimanelol Ma’am, you’re being sued for the following public offense: being too damn cute for the world to handle. Your sentence is, a lifetime of happy fans and countless blessings.

Roman Rubio @roman_rubio12 @pokimanelol @pokimanelol your doing an amazing job as a streamer I am sorry you had to get caught up in this bs all over a past mistake didn’t think ninja would be so childish @pokimanelol @pokimanelol your doing an amazing job as a streamer I am sorry you had to get caught up in this bs all over a past mistake didn’t think ninja would be so childish

The tweet gained almost 115k likes and more than 3k retweets at the time of this writing.

What exactly happened between Pokimane and Jess Blevins?

Anys and her viewers were victims of trolling by JiDion "Jidionpremium" Adams. Jidionpremium sent his viewers to her Twitch stream to spam "L+ ratio" comments, which resulted in her ending the livestream abruptly and him getting indefinitely suspended from the purple platform.

However, the focus of the issue soon shifted to the drama between her and Ninja after the Fortnite streamer claimed to have spoken to his representatives to get JiDion unbanned from Twitch.

The popular streamer then addressed this by saying that she was disappointed that Ninja would help someone who harassed her. This was when Ninja's wife and manager Jess got involved. She messaged the streamer saying that Ninja did no such thing and that they wouldn't apologize for it.

However, Anys showed her fans a clip from Ninja's stream where he spoke about talking to his representative. Jess then texted her saying they were going to take legal action, citing defamation of character.

The story seemed to have blown over, however, with this latest tweet from Pokimane, it looks like we haven't heard the last of it.

