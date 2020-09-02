Pokimane returns to Twitter with single 'hi'; breaks the internet

Imane Pokimane Anys is one of the world's most popular streamers, who has amassed a stellar fan following throughout her streaming career.
Her clean-cut persona, replete with cuteness, has pandered to the idealistic notions of millions of "simp" fans across the globe. In what constitutes an example of toxic fandom, these simps religiously believe that Pokimane is their 'queen.' But they were recently left distraught when the 24-year-old announced that she would be taking a month-long hiatus from streaming and social media.
Her decision to take a break stemmed from persistent criticism and the boyfriend drama she found herself recently embroiled in, courtesy the series of videos made by ex-YouTuber, LeafyIsHere.
Pokimane had returned briefly on 19th August to issue an apology, before returning to her break. With the one-month sabbatical almost over, Pokimane recently returned on Twitter to post the following:
This single tweet sent her fans and the internet into a tizzy, as Twitter was soon flooded with a barrage of reactions.
The return of Pokimane?
There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Pokimane's impending return, as she is expected to break quite a few records in terms of viewership and overall fanfare. The online community is curious to see what kind of reaction lies in store for the Twitch streamer, who has endured a rather forgetful year so far.
From the persistent simp controversy to people calling her out for her hypocritical persona, Pokimane has been under fire for a long time. And the recent boyfriend rumors proved to be the tipping point for a large section of her fans.
However, if the reaction to the Morocco-born star's most recent tweet is anything to go by, then it is quite evident that Pokimane continues to command a massive fan following and is capable of drawing a huge reaction from her fans.
Her recent tweet comprised a single word and has received almost 82K likes, 6K comments, and over 1K retweets!
Check out some of the reactions online to Pokimane's 'hi':
With her recent tweet and impending return, it looks like a large section of her fans are gearing up to give Pokimane a warm welcome. But it remains to be seen what exactly lies in store for the former Fortnite star when it comes to winning over her staunch critics.
Published 02 Sep 2020, 14:48 IST