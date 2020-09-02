Pokimane returns to Twitter with single 'hi'; breaks the internet

Imane Pokimane Anys is one of the world's most popular streamers, who has amassed a stellar fan following throughout her streaming career.

Her clean-cut persona, replete with cuteness, has pandered to the idealistic notions of millions of "simp" fans across the globe. In what constitutes an example of toxic fandom, these simps religiously believe that Pokimane is their 'queen.' But they were recently left distraught when the 24-year-old announced that she would be taking a month-long hiatus from streaming and social media.

Her decision to take a break stemmed from persistent criticism and the boyfriend drama she found herself recently embroiled in, courtesy the series of videos made by ex-YouTuber, LeafyIsHere.

Pokimane had returned briefly on 19th August to issue an apology, before returning to her break. With the one-month sabbatical almost over, Pokimane recently returned on Twitter to post the following:

hi 🥺 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 1, 2020

This single tweet sent her fans and the internet into a tizzy, as Twitter was soon flooded with a barrage of reactions.

Also read: No simp September: The latest trend on Twitter which is breaking the internet

The return of Pokimane?

Image Credits: gamepow.com

Advertisement

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Pokimane's impending return, as she is expected to break quite a few records in terms of viewership and overall fanfare. The online community is curious to see what kind of reaction lies in store for the Twitch streamer, who has endured a rather forgetful year so far.

From the persistent simp controversy to people calling her out for her hypocritical persona, Pokimane has been under fire for a long time. And the recent boyfriend rumors proved to be the tipping point for a large section of her fans.

Which female streamer hurt you? Were you a Tier 3 sub to Pokimane and then you found out she had a boyfriend? 😂 — ClassicallyJT 👑 🏳️‍🌈 #BLM (@ClassicallyJT) August 30, 2020

However, if the reaction to the Morocco-born star's most recent tweet is anything to go by, then it is quite evident that Pokimane continues to command a massive fan following and is capable of drawing a huge reaction from her fans.

Also read: The Simp song ft. Pokimane and Belle Delphine drops on YouTube

Her recent tweet comprised a single word and has received almost 82K likes, 6K comments, and over 1K retweets!

Check out some of the reactions online to Pokimane's 'hi':

happy to hear u wore a mask :) — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 2, 2020

got the fuck off social media — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 1, 2020

hi 🥰🥰 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 1, 2020

hello m’lady 🥰 HAVE A GREAT DAY!!!!! — fuslie (@fuslie) September 1, 2020

YESSSS king of twitch 😌 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 2, 2020

you may or may not have failed pic.twitter.com/VEN1whOpRO — toxic zenn :-) (@ZennPlaysGames) September 1, 2020

WANT TO STREAM MINECRAFT WITH ME BY THE WAY ITS OK IF YOU SAY NO BUT IM JUST WONDERING IF YOU DID OR DIDNT — Quackity (@Quackity) September 1, 2020

QUEEN POKI BACK LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/2GiGvrRZV8 — eli (@tanlere) September 1, 2020

You failed no simp September 😐 — LEIZUREE (@Leizureee) September 1, 2020

i miss you queen — khellsie (@khellsiexd) September 1, 2020

I have the holy un simp water just in case — Feigi (@Feigi16) September 1, 2020

POKIMANE! ❤️ I hope you are doing well and I just wanna say I’m a big fan and that I can’t wait for your next stream! I hope you’re day is going well poki! I’m glad I’m able to support such a hardworking streamer like you! Have a great day! ❤️ — PokimaneFan333 (@PokimaneFan33) September 1, 2020

With her recent tweet and impending return, it looks like a large section of her fans are gearing up to give Pokimane a warm welcome. But it remains to be seen what exactly lies in store for the former Fortnite star when it comes to winning over her staunch critics.

Also read: Will Pokimane be the next streamer to break records after she returns online?