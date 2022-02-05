Twitch may have accidentally revealed Pokimane’s future streaming platform

Imane "Pokimane" is currently the most followed female streamer on Twitch. She recently announced the end of her contract with the platform via Twitter, setting a date of February 8 to make an announcement about her future.

The post garnered speculation regarding a shift to other streaming platforms, such as YouTube or Facebook Gaming.

However, Twitch's recent announcement regarding their new marketing certification program, "Twitch Gameplan," may have revealed her future streaming decision. The event launch for the program, due to be held on February 15, lists Pokimane as a guest for an exclusive interview.

Twitch lists Pokimane as one of their streamers (Image via Twitch Gameplan)

Pokimane may have renewed her contract with Twitch

pokimane @pokimanelol



i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter much love to you all after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chaptermuch love to you all after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter ❤️ much love to you all

On February 1, Imane announced the end of her two-year streaming contract with Twitch. She informed her viewers that she would reveal her "new chapter" on February 8, and that streaming would resume once the announcement goes live.

Her post left her viewers speculating about the meaning of the "new chapter.” Several discussed the possibility of Imane shifting to YouTube, which has been a growing trend amongst Twitch streamers.

Following Valkyrae's decision to renew her contract with YouTube, fans believed Pokimane could switch to the platform.

Looking for a profile pic 🍞🔪🌱 @Butterflykkuno



... but then again Lud was *the* most subbed streamer on the platform and Twitch still let him go @pokimanelol mmmm... she'll resign with Twitch. She's like, one of their most popular female streamers... but then again Lud was *the* most subbed streamer on the platform and Twitch still let him go @pokimanelol mmmm... she'll resign with Twitch. She's like, one of their most popular female streamers... but then again Lud was *the* most subbed streamer on the platform and Twitch still let him go

loon @pettikawa @ven0ph most likely means she will be switching to a different streaming platform @ven0ph most likely means she will be switching to a different streaming platform

However, this speculation may be in vain, as Twitch may have accidentally revealed Imane's plans. Their inclusion of the streamer within an exclusive line-up for the promotion of Twitch Gameplan suggests the possibility of a renewed contract.

Damian Burns @damianburns



An interactive learning experience, designed to help media agencies & brands level up their advertising on Twitch



twitchgameplan.com We are excited to launch our first Twitch Advertising Certification program, Twitch GameplanAn interactive learning experience, designed to help media agencies & brands level up their advertising on Twitch We are excited to launch our first Twitch Advertising Certification program, Twitch Gameplan An interactive learning experience, designed to help media agencies & brands level up their advertising on Twitchtwitchgameplan.com

The clue lies in the details. The Twitch event is scheduled to be held on February 15, seven days after Imane's upcoming announcement. Confirming her presence as a representative for Twitch after her announcement may support the claims that Pokimane will continue with the platform.

Pokimane's success on Twitch may incentivize her to continue on the platform

Imane is currently among the biggest streamers on the Twitch platform, amassing a fan following of 8.9 million people. She was also recently declared the fifth most watched female streamer in 2021. As a member of OfflineTV content organization, her popularity has soared through the roof.

Her streaming career began on Twitch and the star has not shifted from the platform yet. Given this success, Imane may find it counter-productive to leave Twitch for other streaming platforms.

pokimane @pokimanelol thankful for you :) thankful for you :)

Also Read Article Continues below

Imane's announcement has left viewers in great anticipation of her plans. However, it is to be noted that nothing has been confirmed so far, and fans should take this news with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Saman