Pokimane says she feels like a “slave” despite having a seven-figure bank account

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys stated that she felt like a slave, and hasn’t been able to work on projects that she is genuinely interested in.

Pokimane is arguably the current most popular female gamer on Twitch. The streamer has gained a lot of success and admitted that she has a seven-figure bank account.

However, Pokimane said that in recent months she has found herself working on projects that she does not feel excited about. While Pokimane admitted that she does not have any regrets as to how her career panned out, she expressed disdain over her current work situation.

Pokimane expresses disappointment over her work and claims she is not pursuing projects that she wants to

Pokimane is known for her happy-go-lucky and bubbly personality. However, in a recent video that is part of her “IRL diaries” series on YouTube, the streamer said that she felt “burnt out” as a result of her Twitch routine:

“(I am) burnt out, unlike any other way I’ve been burnt out in the past. I just find myself doing so many things that I’m not excited about. I’m just a f**king shoulder. I always do things that I feel like I should do.”

Earlier around May 2020, Pokimane had taken a break from social media and followed it up with a lengthy apology in August in which she spoke about a range of controversies. Regardless, according to Pokimane, she has never felt as frustrated with her work as she has been in recent months.

She criticized the “money-making” culture of today’s generation and claimed that it was time for a change. The streamer also said that not having regrets does not necessarily mean that a person is pursuing the things that they want to:

“All these years, I’ve been living my life and framing it in such a way where I avoid having any regret. But avoiding regret does not mean you are pursuing what you want. Those are two very, very different things. Why do I have seven figures in my bank account for? To feel like a slave to what I’m expected to do or to the capitalistic idea of making the most amount of money you can? I just don’t want this to be my norm.”

In a nutshell, Pokimane claimed that she hasn’t felt this burnt out before. Despite not specifically mentioning any plans to take a break, fans may be concerned as the streamer does not seem to be happy with her work, and has previously taken breaks over similar concerns. Regardless, the streamer also announced in the video that she will be starting her own company “pretty soon,” and she might have already taken measures to work on the projects that she wants to pursue.

