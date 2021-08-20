Pokimane reacts to PewDiePie's reaction to her room tour

PewDiePie recently reacted to Pokimane's room tour, along with house tours of many other people like Jeffree Star and Justin Bieber. His reaction was more like a roast of Poki's room, which was pretty hilarious to see. However, what was even more fun was to watch Pokimane react to PewDiePie's roast of her room.

Pokimane tends to be unabashedly honest with her audience and accepted the flaws that Felix pointed out. Well, almost all of them. Either way, her reaction was true to her general aesthetic: funnily adorable.

Pokimane reveals a bruise story

Felix was highly impressed by Pokimane's hallway and staircase floors, suggesting that they must be very comfortable to walk on. However, Pokimane revealed how she fell down those very stairs while filming her first house tour in that house. She slipped and fell on those stairs, which gave her a huge bruise on her butt which, she revealed, was a first for her.

To this anecdote, one viewer asked for a bruise reveal, which Pokimane dismissed with a laugh.

Bruise reveal? Shut up!

Pokimane judges PewDiePie back for judging her light setup

PewDiePie pointed out quite a few problems with Pokimane's streaming setup. For starters, he called Pokimane's display setup "baby monitors" and asked her to get a bigger display setup. Following this, he proceeded to show off his enormous monitor, the size of which even took Pokimane by surprise.

Pokimane is shocked by the size of Felix's display setup (Image via Pokimane Too on YouTube)

Oh my god! You can't play Valorant on that!

PewDiePie proceeded to speak of her light set up where he could not seem to wrap his head around the fact that Pokimane faced the light towards her wall instead of her face. However, Pokimane was quick to point out the errors in that criticism. She illustrated how the lighting is a lot more natural if the light is bouncing off of something else instead of falling directly on the streamer's face.

However, when PewDiePie pointed out her cable mess, she had nothing to defend herself with.

I know, I know! You're not even wrong!

Like a sport, Pokimane accepted her fault and admitted that she needs to do better.

Pokimane accepts PewDiePie's criticism of her cable mess (Image via Pokimane Too on YouTube)

Furthermore, when Felix pointed out the two things she could buy for her streaming setup, the footrest and the tube for her cables, she made a note of the two and agreed to buy them soon.

Overall, both the reaction videos were pretty hilarious to watch, and we only hope to see Felix reacting to other streamers' house tours and them reacting to it.

Edited by Ashish Yadav