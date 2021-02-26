Pokimane scared out of her wits over someone entering her room without her knowing: Here is what happened

Pokimane's friend came into her room without waiting for approval. It made the streamer scream in shock.

Pokimane, called 'Poki' by fans, was vibing to "Hey Ya!" by OutKast during a stream and did not hear a knock. She danced back and forth and was clearly into the song. She was so into it that she did not hear the knock on her door and a person entering.

Whoever it was, starting laughing as soon as they saw Poki, causing her to realize someone had entered her room. She turned, screamed, and put her hands on her mouth right before the person started apologizing. The mysterious visitor was Janet, "xChocoBars" on Twitch, a streamer that Pokimane plays with.

Janet is hot af Kreygasm @xChocoBARS <3_<3 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) April 4, 2015

She informed Poki that a few people had been waiting for her and that some issue had come up. They both apologized to each other. It was a funny situation, one that might remind Pokimane to lock her door.

Pokimane seems to be the one in charge of her streaming sessions.

Janet entered the room because she needed clarification from Pokimane regarding a matter. To hear Pokimane describe the situation:

“I think… I thought we had an extra spot so I invited sid, I will just let her know…”

Then, she typed on her keyboard to let her friend know.

I’m crying at the pokimane clip!! That scream when she dragged it over 😆💀 LMFAOOOOOO RIP — Gabby ✨ (@ItGabby_) May 19, 2020

Apparently, Pokimane has a lot more power during her streaming sessions with her friends than she lets on. Poki is more popular than the group she was going to stream with, so her schedule and preferences may have priority. When Poki is playing with other big-name streamers, she doesn't need to be consulted as much.

If she had been in a group with Corpse Husband, PewDiePie, or JackSepticEye, they might have been able to fix the situation themselves. They have the same amount of popularity as Poki, and often they make decisions without feeling the need to consult each other. If they do consult each other, its to see if their friends want to tag along, like this instance where Corpse asked Sykkuno if he wanted to play Among Us drunk with their friends.

A situation like the one Poki found herself in gives an insight into how carefully Pokimane prepares a gameplay session before she actually starts one in her regular group.