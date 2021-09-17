Pokimane, Valkyrae and Corpse Husband back Sykkuno as he demands Twitter to "unverify" him

After much deliberation, Sykkuno has quashed the idea of being verified on Twitter and has demanded the platform to "unverify" him, with Pokimane, Valkyrae and Corpse Husband leading the pack.

Earlier this year, Sykkuno's fans rallied behind him to get his account verified on Twitter. His barmy army was successful in getting him a verified tick on the platform.

#VerifySykkuno started trending in February this year, even though the Among Us sensation revealed how he doesn't care about being verified.

“I don’t need it. Guys, I barely use Twitter. I barely use it,” he said. “I tweet like once a month and occasionally reply.”

Interestingly, that wasn't enough, and Sykkuno couldn't stop it from happening. Be that as it may, the 29-year-old has told Twitter to unverify him "or else."

Sykkuno wants Twitter to unverify him

The American streamer has a rather eccentric personality. He is shy and is considered to be an introvert by many, but he seems much more confident while streaming, especially in the streets of Los Santos.

He rose to fame last year because of his Among Us streams. More importantly, he played a massive role in invigorating the murder-mystery title along with Corpse Husband and Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

The streamers have joined hands with Sykkuno yet again, and are leading the charge to get his Twitter account unverified.

Corpse Husband and Valkyrae chipped in to reveal how the Southern California native never wanted to be verified, implying Twitter should overturn their decision immediately.

Corpse Husband @Corpse_Husband @Sykkuno

GET A JOB

WE RIDE W/ SYKKUNO, HE NEVER ASKED FOR THIS @verified YOU HEARD THE MAN, HE BLOCKED U AND U STILL DIDNT UNVERIFY HIM, WHY R U SO OBSESSED???GET A JOBWE RIDE W/ SYKKUNO, HE NEVER ASKED FOR THIS @Sykkuno @verified YOU HEARD THE MAN, HE BLOCKED U AND U STILL DIDNT UNVERIFY HIM, WHY R U SO OBSESSED???

GET A JOB

WE RIDE W/ SYKKUNO, HE NEVER ASKED FOR THIS

Fans, however, still stand divided on the issue. Some believe that he's serious, because he didn't want it in the first place. He has made this abundantly clear.

Also Read

On the flip side, his ardent followers believe that members of Amigops are just having fun and don't really mean it.

While the truth behind the Tweet is unknown, it has blown up on social media, with fans pouring in to try and help him. Some even suggested that he should change his Twitter handle to avoid hassle.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Sabine Algur