Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook announced

Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook is a brand-new lore book based on Mob Entertainment’s title. It promises to offer some fascinating lore about the creatures and world of the hit survival horror game. The developer signed a deal with Scholastic, known for releasing children’s books like the Goosebumps franchise, and the company might have another horror hit on its hands.

Designed for readers 12 and up, Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook provides information on the lore and origins of the popular characters from the survival horror game. The upcoming book promises an “unforgettable journey” and is just the beginning of Mob Entertainment’s partnership with Scholastic.

Scholastic and Mob Entertainment team up for Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook

This unsettling book is perfect for fans of Playtime Co. (Image via Mob Entertainment)

The Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook is now available in bookstores and through the Scholastic website. It will bring the horror game to life in a brand-new way.

Fans of the video game can learn more about Huggy Wuggy, the Smiling Critters, Mommy Long Legs, and the other toys from Poppy Playtime.

The book will even have exclusive secrets not found in the factory itself, so fans of the series will learn even more about the game's unsettling world. 144 pages long, it’s packed with lore, alongside incident reports and handwritten notes set in the world of Playtime Co. itself.

In the lore of the world, the book itself is written by a biologist that was hired by Playtime Co., who finds themselves increasingly unsettled by the place he now works at.

This is apparently just the first of several upcoming books published by Scholastic. The other titles set in this survival horror game’s setting will offer other genres for fans to explore. This will reportedly include young adult and even graphic novels.

To help hype up the reveal of the book, Mob Entertainment also revealed a trailer to tease some of its contents.

Fans will get glimpses of the book in the trailer, along with handwritten notes from the biologist who was hired to work at Playtime Co. It includes notes like this one, which add a suitably unsettling tone to the teaser:

“Employees see things they shouldn’t, there are accidents… A nursery full of orphans, and nobody would ever know if anything happened to them…”

This is a direct reference to Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, “Deep Sleep”, which happens to feature an orphanage known as Playcare that exists beneath the factory itself.

Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook is available to order now on the Scholastic website and anywhere Scholastic books are sold.