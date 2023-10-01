5 popular Apex Legends Twitch streamers who can help you improve your gameplay

Since its debut in 2019, Respawn Entertainment's battle royale-hero shooter game Apex Legends has been at the forefront of the streaming platform Twitch. A popular choice among former Fortnite and Overwatch players, Apex Legends peaked with a high of 674,070 viewers back in February 2019. However, since then, the game's player and viewer base have been dwindling at a rapid rate.

At the time of writing, Apex Legends currently sits as the 12th most-watched game on Amazon's coveted streaming platform. While there is no denying The Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards in 2019 is currently struggling to retain its player base, features such as the battle pass and the introduction of new characters are incentives for newer players to take up the title.

If you have recently picked up Apex and are finding the game's learning curve steep, thanks to the sheer options of weapons and characters available, these five streamers should help you improve your gameplay in no time.

Five Apex Legends streamers to watch and learn from

1) staycationtg

Streamer Tristen "staycationtg" has dedicated almost 85% of his total stream time on Twitch to playing Apex. With over 4,646 hours under his belt, staycationtg offers entertaining and engaging Apex content on the platform, while his YouTube channel serves as a treasure trove of knowledgeable content to help you keep up with all the new updates and features in the game.

Staycationtg is a revered figure within the Apex community, with multiple Redditors ranking him as the best streamer when it comes to educational content, considering some of the other entries on the list have gained notoriety for their toxicity.

2) GuhRL

Team Solo mid-sponsored content creator, caster, and professional player Laurice "GuhRL" is currently playing in the ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series). With over 202K followers on Twitch, GuhRL offers knowledgeable content at a competitive level on her Twitch channel with extremely positive vibes.

There remains a schism within the Apex Legends communities regarding whether insane skill should be placed over an enjoyable disposition. This is because many viewers appreciate streamers like ShivFPS but have gotten annoyed with their sheer toxicity and abusive language.

3) TheGamingMerchant

TheGamingMerchant is a Twitch streamer who has just under 45K followers. However, his apparent lack of popularity as a streamer does not equate to the gold mine of his Twitch and YouTube channels.

TheGamingMerchant's straight-to-the-point, no-BS approach has made him a fan favorite among casual Apex Legends players, although his choice to play with a controller has irked a number of 'more experienced' players.

Most notably, TheGamingMerchant has covered every single season of the game (18 so far) and has numerous guides to help newcomers.

4) iitzTimmy

Moving on to the stalwarts of the Apex Legends community, the cracked FPS god, Timothy "iiTzTimmy," is another streamer to watch out for. Possessing a perfect blend of absurd amounts of skill and a likable, friendly demeanor, Timmy has managed to amass an astonishing count of over 2.7 million followers.

Despite being a variety gamer, Timothy has spent just under 45% of his total time playing Apex on stream and is in contention to be awarded the title of the best Apex Legends player.

5) ImperialHal

Wrapping up this list is another Team Solo Mid-sponsored content creator and professional player, Phillip "ImperialHal." Unanimously touted to be the GOAT when it comes to anything Apex, ImperialHal's consistency and dominance throughout his four-year-long career has led to him winning a major tournament every year the game has featured a professional event.

The Apex Legends pro player has to be hands-down the best streamer to help improve your game. However, Hal is known for his toxicity and trash talk, which can put off many players at times.