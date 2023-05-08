When does Apex Legends Season 17 go live? Date and time for all regions

Apex Legends Season 17 is approaching, bringing with it many promising changes. The title’s various issues have been extensively discussed by the developers, who have promised to address them sequentially. The latest trailer that was showcased has the community on the edge of their seats as they wait for the latest season to drop.

Besides the much-needed quality-of life-changes, a new Legend is being added to the game. This article will provide the necessary information on the latest season as soon as the update drops.

Apex Legends Season 17: Date and time for release across regions

Apex Legends @PlayApex



What's the first thing you're going to do when the new Season drops? Two more days until Arsenal launches

While the date for Season 17's release has been confirmed by Respawn Entertainment in their blog post, there has been no official confirmation regarding the time zones. As per the post, Apex Legends Season 17 goes live on May 9, 2023.

Traditionally, Season updates usually follow through on Tuesdays at the following time:

10:00 am Pacific Time

1:00 am Eastern Standard Time

6:00 pm British Summer Time

7:00 pm Central European Time

9:00 pm at Dubai

10.30 pm Indian Standard Time

2:00 am Japan Standard Time (May 10)

Changes in Season 16 changes were met with positive responses from the Apex Legends community, as it was a welcome move by Respawn regarding the game's functionality. The developers have been constantly communicating with players, assuring them that the changes they have sought will be introduced in Season 17.

What can be expected from latest Season 17 patch?

Season 17 promises to make numerous changes to Apex Legends. First is the introduction of the latest Legend, Ballistic. A veteran from the Thunderdome Games ends his retirement to step into Apex Games with an arsenal of interesting abilities.

While that brings hype for the upcoming Season, Respawn has also made modifications to World's Edge, replacing Fragment with different POIs. The Ranked playlist is receiving a much-needed rework, as sought by rank grinders since late Season 12.

Apex Legends News @alphaINTEL



A new map with lots of new areas and combat options:



1v1 Dueling pit

🤖 Dummies can engage in full combat

Movement practice area for movement tech

Firing Range 2.0: A brand-new Firing Range is coming to Apex in Season 17. A new map with lots of new areas and combat options: 1v1 Dueling pit, Dummies can engage in full combat, Movement practice area for movement tech, Town-like area with buildings, doors, windows

Furthermore, Respawn has announced the addition of Weapon Mastery, an entirely new concept in Apex Legends. Players will be able to grind challenges for their favorite weapons and earn cosmetics and other in-game items by completing the mastery tier list.

The Firing Range has been entirely reworked, incorporating some interesting changes. Players can customize their training routines and effectively train to dominate games. They can hone their skills in the new firing range, which features various arenas and modes. It offers movement training, training simulation, duel pits, and death-box armor swaps.

Players will be eager to get their hands on the game as early as possible to experience all the changes expected to come to the game.

