Popular Russian DJ "Zedd" requests Dr Disrespect for a possible Valorant stream

DJ Anton "Zedd" Zaslavski recently stated that he wants to team up with Dr Disrespect and battle it out at Valorant.

Dr Disrespect has been playing Valorant for a while and regularly uploads streams of him getting some extraordinary kills. These videos would've definitely caught Zedd's attention, who showed keen interest in joining the "Two-Time" for a round of the Riot Games' FPS.

The Doc hasn't responded to this request yet. The two will surely make a formidable duelist duo and might even go on to break several viewing records.

Doc, it’s time for us to duo! — Zedd (@Zedd) February 12, 2021

Dr Disrespect has previously expressed his love for Valorant (among varied responses to the title). He also announced his decision to make a map for the title like he did for Rogue Company last year.

With how things are shaping up, fans might not just see the "Two-Time" team up with Zedd. It could happen on a map that the Doc designed himself.

Will Dr Disrespect accept his request?

Zedd is among a score of celebrities who've found solace in video games during the pandemic. He has expressed his love for Valorant on several occasions and streams the Riot Games FPS' regularly on his Twitch channel.

By the looks of it, he has gotten pretty good at it and also hit the Immortal rank a couple of times.

He usually plays with Phoenix and Jett, which will make him a mean duelist alongside Dr Disrespect.

The Doc has played his own chunk of Valorant and has blessed his feed with several such streams.

There's no confirmation that the blueprint for a map design is ready or whether the agents will ever descend upon a map designed by him.

What is known for sure is that Zedd and Dr Disrespect will make an invincible duo and might go on to partner in other titles as well.