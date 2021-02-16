Popular YouTuber builds the largest PS5 worth $70,000

Reports have just emerged stating that content creator and comic book artist Zachary Hsieh, popularly known as ZHC, has made the world's largest functional PS5, which costs a whopping $70,000.

The giant console is 100 times larger than the regular console. It weighs an astounding 500 pounds and is over 10 feet tall. The console comes with a larger-than-life DualSense controller and took over four months to make.

What's most surprising about this console is that it's fully functional and works just like a regular PS5.

The YouTuber also held a challenge in the process. He went against his team to paint the gigantic console.

If his team managed to paint their side before he did, he vowed to not only distribute PS5 consoles to the team and to charity, but he also promised to give away the enormous console the team spent countless hours building.

ZHC won the best but still distributed PS5 consoles

The comic book artist won the bet but still gave away several PS5's to some of his followers and to children in need.

ZHC is popular in the community for such massive giveaways. He has previously given away customized iPhones to kids and has also surprised several internet celebrities with customized gifts and items.

The demand for the PS5 has outstripped the supply by a mile and a half. Even though Sony has promised that more consoles will hit virtual shelves sooner rather than later, the stock shortage has really irked honest PlayStation patrons.

This is also because scalper groups have hoarded thousands of PS5 consoles and are selling them at ludicrous prices.

Reports from the UK suggest that retailers will get stock refills this week as demand for the console has surged in the last few weeks.

Be that as it may, Sony has promised to work with their assembly line to make sure that a drop in stocks doesn't nullify the excitement around the new console.