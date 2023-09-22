Portable Power Saw in Genshin Impact: Stats, ascension materials, and more

The Portable Power Saw is a brand-new 4-star Claymore scheduled to be released in Genshin Impact's 4.1 update. It will be featured on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner during the first half of the update alongside The Dockhand's Assistant sword. Both weapons are a part of the new Fontaine series of 4-star weapons and will become available from September 27, 2023, after version 4.1 goes live.
The Portable Power Saw provides HP via its secondary stat and also boasts a very good passive effect. However, considering there aren't many HP-scaling claymore users in Genshin Impact as of this writing, only a few characters can make use of this weapon efficiently.
This article will cover the stats and effects of Portable Power Saw, including its ascension materials and preferred users.
Genshin Impact Portable Power Saw Claymore guide
The Portable Power Saw is an upcoming 4-star Claymore in Genshin Impact. It is best suited for HP-scaling characters, and fans will have a chance to obtain it from the Epitome Invocation weapons banner during the first half of the version 4.1 anniversary update.
Let's take a look at the stats of Portable Power Saw at level 90:
This new weapon is capable of providing a whopping 55.1% HP to its wielder, making it a tempting choice for HP-scaling Claymore users. It also boasts a strong passive effect capable of providing up to 120 extra Elemental Mastery to its user.
The effect reads that whenever the wielder of the Portable Power Saw heals themselves or allies, they can obtain a Stoic's Symbol which lasts for thirty seconds. Players can have up to three Stoic's Symbols at once. These symbols are automatically consumed when the user triggers either their Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst.
For each Stoic's Symbol consumed, the wielder of this Claymore receives 40 Elemental Mastery. After two seconds of this effect, 2 Energy is also restored per symbol. It's also important to note that players can use this effect when the unit is off-field as well, making it a very handy weapon.
Ascension materials for Portable Power Saw in Genshin Impact
Fans hoping to obtain the Portable Power Saw upon release may want to farm its ascension material to level it up on release. Players can refer to the list below for the same:
- 10x Meshing Gear
- 15x Mechanical Spur Gear
- 18x Artificial Dynamic Gear
- 15x Rift Core
- 18x Foreign Synapse
- 27x Alien Life Core
- 3x Broken Goblet of Pristine Sea
- 9x Wine Goblet of Pristine Sea
- 9x Silver Goblet of Pristine Sea
- 4x Golden Goblet of Pristine Sea
- Mora
Best characters for Portable Power Saw in Genshin Impact
Considering there are not many HP-scaling claymore users in Genshin Impact as of this writing, there are only two suitable characters for this weapon. Players can use either of these two options to make efficient use of Portable Power Saw:
- Dehya
- Dori
More characters will be added to this list when they are released.