Portable Power Saw in Genshin Impact: Stats, ascension materials, and more

The Portable Power Saw is a brand-new 4-star Claymore scheduled to be released in Genshin Impact's 4.1 update. It will be featured on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner during the first half of the update alongside The Dockhand's Assistant sword. Both weapons are a part of the new Fontaine series of 4-star weapons and will become available from September 27, 2023, after version 4.1 goes live.

The Portable Power Saw provides HP via its secondary stat and also boasts a very good passive effect. However, considering there aren't many HP-scaling claymore users in Genshin Impact as of this writing, only a few characters can make use of this weapon efficiently.

This article will cover the stats and effects of Portable Power Saw, including its ascension materials and preferred users.

Genshin Impact Portable Power Saw Claymore guide

New Fontaine 4-star weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

The Portable Power Saw is an upcoming 4-star Claymore in Genshin Impact. It is best suited for HP-scaling characters, and fans will have a chance to obtain it from the Epitome Invocation weapons banner during the first half of the version 4.1 anniversary update.

Let's take a look at the stats of Portable Power Saw at level 90:

Base Attack 454 Secondary Stat 55.1% HP Effect When the wielder is healed or heals others, they will gain a Stoic's Symbol for 30s, max 3 Symbols. Upon Elemental Skill or Burst usage, consume all Symbols to get the Roused effect for 10s. For each Symbol consumed, gain 40 Elemental Mastery, and after 2s, restore 2 Energy per Symbol. The Roused effect can be triggered once every 15s, and Symbols can be gained even when the character is off-field.

This new weapon is capable of providing a whopping 55.1% HP to its wielder, making it a tempting choice for HP-scaling Claymore users. It also boasts a strong passive effect capable of providing up to 120 extra Elemental Mastery to its user.

The effect reads that whenever the wielder of the Portable Power Saw heals themselves or allies, they can obtain a Stoic's Symbol which lasts for thirty seconds. Players can have up to three Stoic's Symbols at once. These symbols are automatically consumed when the user triggers either their Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst.

For each Stoic's Symbol consumed, the wielder of this Claymore receives 40 Elemental Mastery. After two seconds of this effect, 2 Energy is also restored per symbol. It's also important to note that players can use this effect when the unit is off-field as well, making it a very handy weapon.

Ascension materials for Portable Power Saw in Genshin Impact

Enemies that drop the ascension materials for Portable Power Saw (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans hoping to obtain the Portable Power Saw upon release may want to farm its ascension material to level it up on release. Players can refer to the list below for the same:

10x Meshing Gear

15x Mechanical Spur Gear

18x Artificial Dynamic Gear

15x Rift Core

18x Foreign Synapse

27x Alien Life Core

3x Broken Goblet of Pristine Sea

9x Wine Goblet of Pristine Sea

9x Silver Goblet of Pristine Sea

4x Golden Goblet of Pristine Sea

Mora

Best characters for Portable Power Saw in Genshin Impact

Dori and Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

Considering there are not many HP-scaling claymore users in Genshin Impact as of this writing, there are only two suitable characters for this weapon. Players can use either of these two options to make efficient use of Portable Power Saw:

Dehya

Dori

More characters will be added to this list when they are released.