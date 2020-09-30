Post patch 1.09 update, data mine leaks allege Valorant for mobile

After the Valorant patch 1.09 update, the new Act 3 ‘stealth’ Agent ability leaks were not the only files discovered by our friendly neighborhood data miners.

In this recent tweet by Valorant Express - Datamining and news, we saw that some files regarding Valorant Mobile have also popped up.

Valorant on mobile is still being workled on. For this patch some adjustments were made to some iOS devices. pic.twitter.com/H3E4WXYKMR — Valorant Express - Datamining And News (@ValorantExpress) September 29, 2020

Valorant coming to the mobile platforms of Android and iOS has been a hot topic of debate among fans, ever since the game’s closed beta release.

And no matter how many files on the mobile update were data mined and leaked to the community, not everyone got convinced that this shooter might be coming to smartphones.

But Valorant Express’ latest leak on some existing files on a mobile port might indeed shine some more light on the possibility of this title coming to mobiles.

Latest data-mine claims Valorant for mobiles is coming

Valorant Mobile tutorial also got updated a bit this patch. pic.twitter.com/sSRuEZ1uA6 — Valorant Express - Datamining And News (@ValorantExpress) September 29, 2020

In Valorant Express’ data mined files, we see specific phrases like “action to perform when double tapping on left hand side of screen” and “BaseProfileName”, along with “iPhoneXS Device Profile” and “use the <CTA> Jump Button <> to jump over the debris to the highlighted area”, pretty much hinting at a mobile port.

Knowing Riot Games, the Valorant devs would definitely like to expand their successful shooter to other platforms, like the console and mobiles.

PC is not the only area that they want to conquer, as regions like India and the Asia-Pacific have an incredibly robust mobile esports market, which Riot would like to tap into.

Games like PUBG and Fortnite have already made that transition to mobiles, and shooters like Apex Legends have also had a successful venture into the console world.

Hence, Riot trying to tap into these markets themselves shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

And mobile-based FPS fans can now be excited and look forward to Valorant coming to their favorite platform.