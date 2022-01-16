Potential area upgrades players can see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo had announced in 2021 that the November update, version 2.0, to the game was the last major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, that does not mean that the game will not see any minor updates in the future. Several regions of the New Horizons island would do well with some upgrades.

Popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Crossing Channel pointed this out in a recent video, indicating two areas within the New Horizons Island that could see upgrades in the future.

Areas on Animal Crossing: New Horizons island that could see future upgrades

1) Harv's Island

Harv's Island in New Horizons recently saw a shopping complex in it after the recent version 2.0 update. Although the feature has been quite exciting for New Horizons players, there is another spot on Harv's Island that has been of interest to players lately.

Invisible staircase on Harvey's Island in New Horizons (Image via Crossing Channel/YouTube)

Towards the edge of Harv's Island, players can encounter an invisible staircase leading to nothing. However, the stairs can be accessed, which indicates that developers may have had some plans for the same.

Therefore, players would not be wrong to expect an elevated area near the invisible staircase in Harv's Island in some future minor update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

2) Nook's Cranny

Nook's Cranny is one of the most popular places in New Horizons. The area can expand twice in New Horizons island, which has been rather intriguing for players of the title. However, another thing that has caught players' interest recently has been the presence of a mysterious staircase at the back of Nook's Cranny.

Mysterious staircase in Nook's Cranny (Image via Crossing Channel/YouTube)

What is more interesting is that the staircase is a fully modeled one, which indicates that the developers must have had a plan for this staircase. Therefore, it is safe to assume that players might see an expansion in Nook's Cranny in a future update to the title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although these possible upgrades are very exciting, players must remember that this is only speculation since Nintendo has not confirmed anything regarding minor future updates.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar