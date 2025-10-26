  • home icon
  Powerwash Simulator 2 items not showing error on PS5: Possible fixes and reasons

Powerwash Simulator 2 items not showing error on PS5: Possible fixes and reasons

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Oct 26, 2025 06:08 GMT
A still from Powerwash Simulator 2 (Image via FuturLab)

The Powerwash Simulator 2 items not showing error on PS5 can be a frustrating problem for console players. The game launched on October 23, 2025, and had several bugs. One notable bug that was widely reported by PS5 players was items not appearing in their game. The developers at FuturLab acknowledged the issue, but haven't provided an exact cause yet.

This article guides players on how they can potentially fix the Powerwash Simulator 2 items not showing error on PS5.

Note: The fixes discussed in this article are temporary workarounds. They are not guaranteed to work for every user.

How to possibly fix the Powerwash Simulator 2 items not showing error on PS5

The Powerwash Simulator 2 items not showing error on PS5 is likely caused by a localization or language loading bug. The issue occurs when the console system language is not set to English, but to languages like Japanese, Swedish, or French.

The items fail to load properly in the store due to an error in how the game engine handles language-specific assets or textures. This is demonstrated by the workaround shared by the developers on the official @PowerWashSim X account. Here's how you can potentially fix the Powerwash Simulator 2 items not showing error on PS5:

  1. Exit the game and make sure that it's not running.
  2. Change your PS5's system language settings to English.
  3. Restart your console and launch the game.
  4. Tweak the in-game language to any language other than English (Japanese, Swedish,..)
  5. Close the game and change the system language to the one that was originally used.
  6. Launch the game and change the in-game language back to the original preference.
General fixes for Powerwash Simulator 2 items not showing error on PS5

Here are some general fixes that you can implement to fix Powerwash Simulator 2's item not showing error:

Check for updates

Make sure that the game is on the latest update. Press the options button on the title and select Check for update. There's a high chance that the general stability updates will be rolled out, which might not be bug-specific but can fix related issues.

Booting into safe mode

Turn off your PS5 and hold the power button until you notice a second beep. Click on Clear Cache and Rebuild Database from the list of options to scan the corrupted files. This will fix errors in game files without having the risk of data loss. You can also select the Clear System Software Cache option from the same menu.

Reinstall the game

If the aforementioned steps didn't work for you, then the only option left is to reinstall the game. Try launching the game to see if the Powerwash Simulator 2 items not showing error on PS5 is fixed. You can visit the official support site and submit a report if the issue remains unresolved.

These are some of the fixes that you can use to fix the Powerwash Simulator 2 items not showing error on PS5. Follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more such guides.

